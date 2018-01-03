Donald Trump boasts his nuclear button is 'much bigger and more powerful' than Kim Jong-un's

Updated 3 January 2018, 15:00 AEDT

Donald Trump further fuels tensions with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un by stating that "someone from his depleted and food starved regime" should inform him that the US President has a "bigger nuclear button — and my button works".

United States President Donald Trump has boasted that his "nuclear button" is "much bigger and more powerful" than Kim Jong-un's, in comments sure to fuel further tensions with the North Korean leader.

In the tweet, Mr Trump also described North Korea as a "depleted and food starved regime".

The outburst came in response to Mr Kim's New Year address, in which he claimed all of the US is within range of his country's nuclear missiles.

In a speech broadcast on state TV, the North Korean leader said: "The US cannot declare war against us. The entire US territories are within our firing range and the nuclear missile button is right there on my desk.

"We have secured powerful deterrence against the nuclear threat from the US."

Mr Kim said the US should be aware that his country's nuclear forces were now a reality not a threat, and North Korea achieved the historic feat of "completing" its nuclear forces.

Trump announces 'fake news media awards'

In a second tweet posted just minutes later, Mr Trump said he will announce awards next week for "the most dishonest and corrupt media".

Mr Trump and his supporters have adopted the term "Fake News" to describe critical media coverage of his presidency.

He has been particularly scathing of reports by The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN.