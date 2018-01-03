Glenn Maxwell left out of Australia's one-day international squad to face England

Updated 3 January 2018, 15:25 AEDT

Glenn Maxwell has been omitted from Australia's 14-man squad for the one-day international series against England, with captain Steve Smith explaining the all-rounder needs to "train a little bit smarter" if he wants to force his way back into the line-up.

Maxwell was the notable omission from Australia's squad for the five-match series, while Tim Paine has taken the gloves from Matthew Wade and Western Australia paceman Jhye Richardson is in line to make his international debut.

The absence of Maxwell will raise eyebrows, considering he is one of Australia's most devastating limited overs players.

But Smith said the Victorian needed to focus on the fundamentals in his preparation rather than the flashy aspects of his game.

"Just looking at the way he (Maxwell) trains, I think he could train a little bit smarter," he said.

"We've all seen the way he can come out and play and do all his funky stuff, and be pretty cool with that.

"But when he puts his head down he is actually a really good batsman and as we've seen in Shield cricket, he has got some big runs there.

"So if he keeps his head switched on and trains really well, and focusses on basic things more than the expansive things I think that will help him have his consistency and if he is having those consistent performances he is certainly a person we want in the team."

National selector Trevor Hohns agreed Maxwell had to become more consistent in the 50-over game.

"No-one is in any doubt about Glenn's ability or his potential to produce match-winning contributions with the bat," Hohns said in a statement.

"What we have wanted from him is more consistency, but in his past 20 matches in this format he has averaged 22 and we need more than that from a player in the side's batting engine room.

"Glenn is still absolutely in our thoughts but for this series we have decided to look again at Chris Lynn, who is now back playing once more after the shoulder injury that hampered him when we picked him against Pakistan in this format 12 months ago.

"He has been one of the most feared players at domestic level in limited-overs cricket in the past couple of years and we want to see if he can convert that domestic form to the international stage."

Hohns said Paine's inclusion ahead of Wade had much to do with his performances in the Ashes series.

"Tim forced his way into the Twenty20 international squad last summer, and after coming back into the Test squad at the beginning of the Ashes series he has made a terrific contribution with bat and gloves," he said.

"He deserves his opportunity in this form of the game and the challenge for Matthew is to return to the type of form that saw him score a one-day international hundred against Pakistan last summer."

The opening match of the series will be played in Melbourne on January 14.

Australia's ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jhye Richardson

AAP/ABC