Rhinoceros gores woman at Mogo Zoo on NSW south coast

Updated 3 January 2018, 15:40 AEDT

A senior keeper is flown to hospital after being gored by a southern white rhinoceros at Mogo Zoo on the NSW south coast during a "daily routine procedure".

The zoo said both the rhino and the woman "are OK". (Credit: ABC licensed)

In a statement, Mogo Zoo said the 47-year-old woman was involved in a "minor incident" about 12:50pm today.

It is understood she has been flown to Canberra Hospital with a suspected fractured arm.

The zoo said both the keeper and the rhino "are OK".

"Whilst all safety measures are taken to minimise risk for both animals and keepers, occasionally accidents can occur when dealing with large mega fauna," zoo owner Sally Padey said.

Mogo Zoo said it would be reviewing its standard operating procedures and an internal investigation was taking place.