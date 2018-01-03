YouTube star Logan Paul apologises for posting video of dead man in Japanese forest

Updated 3 January 2018, 11:35 AEDT

Logan Paul said he was "ashamed" of his actions, after a social media backlash to a video he posted showing him laughing at a dead body in a Japanese 'suicide forest'.

Logan Paul initially said the video was "crazy" and "real" (Credit: ABC licensed)

American YouTube star Logan Paul has apologised after posting a video showing him and his friends joking next to the dead body of a man in a so-called 'suicide forest' in Japan.

Paul, whose video channel has more than 15 million followers, said he had made a "huge mistake" and was ashamed of himself.

The 22-year-old deleted the video, titled "We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest…", on Monday after it caused a social media backlash.

"I've made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don't expect to be forgiven. I'm simply here to apologise," he said in a YouTube video called So Sorry.

Paul said the original video showed a "raw and unfiltered" reaction to the situation but said the video should never have been posted or even filmed.

He shot the video on a visit to Japan's Aokigahara forest on the slopes of Mount Fuji.

The forest is known for its high number of suicides.

Paul promoted it on his Twitter account at the weekend as "the craziest and most real video I've ever uploaded".

Reaction was swift and near unanimous, with critics calling the video disgusting and tasteless.

"Paul believes he's 'making YouTube history' by vlogging the body of a young person who died by suicide…You're not Neil Armstrong bro, it's simply a thing no one else has been tacky enough to do outside rotten.com circa 2000," tweeted Caitlin Doughty, a Los Angeles mortician and author.

Actor Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, said suicide was no joke.

ABC/Reuters