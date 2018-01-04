Self-serve petrol law takes effect in Oregon, sparking social media panic — and mockery

Updated 4 January 2018, 21:00 AEDT

A law allowing people in rural Oregon to fill their own petrol tanks sparks fears of run-ins with "transients" and smelling of fuel, with one person writing: "I don't even know HOW to pump gas."

People in parts of Oregon are still banned from filling their own petrol tanks. (Credit: ABC)

A new law which makes it legal for people in parts of the United States to pump their own fuel has been met with panic and outrage by some residents — and inspired a bevy of satirical replies online.

The law, which took effect on January 1, means that people in part — but not all — of rural Oregon can now take over the job usually performed by the areas' petrol station attendants, according to Forbes.

One local TV station asked its Facebook audience to share their thoughts on the change in a Facebook poll which has garnered 51,000 comments.

Commenters voiced concern that pumping their own petrol would leave them smelling of fuel and having run-ins with "transients".

"I don't even know HOW to pump gas and I am 62, native Oregonian.....I say NO THANKS! I don't want to smell like gasoline!" wrote Sandy Franklin.

"No! Disabled, seniors, people with young children in the car need help. Not to mention getting out of your car with transients around and not feeling safe too. This is a very bad idea. Grrr," wrote Cathy Dahl.

Mike Perrone said he had "lived in this state all my life and I REFUSE to pump my own gas".

"I had to do it once in California while visiting my brother and almost died doing it. This a service only qualified people should perform. I will literally park at the pump and wait until someone pumps my gas. I can't even," he wrote.

The change will be instituted in counties with less than 40,000 residents with some areas now allowed to fill their petrol tanks any time of day, and others will be restricted to self-service only between 6:00pm and 6:00am, The Washington Post reported.

But petrol stations will not be forced to install self-service pumps.

Twitter users responded to the panic with humour and disbelief.