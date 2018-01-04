Sex industry faces 'financial discrimination' from banks, ombudsman says

Updated 4 January 2018, 16:15 AEDT

The small business ombudsman is taking on Australia's largest banks for their alleged "financial discrimination" against businesses in the sex industry.

Business owners in the sex industry claim the banks are refusing them loans on "moral grounds". (Credit: ABC)

The small business ombudsman has taken up the sex industry's fight against Australia's largest banks.

Owners of brothels, escort agencies and adult-only retailers are alleging they are victims of "financial discrimination", in particular, being refused loans and merchant facilities on "moral grounds".

Ombudsman Kate Carnell lambasted the banks for their "hypocrisy" in not providing services to adult businesses which are "appropriately registered and regulated".

"Access to banking services is essential for a legitimate business to operate," Ms Carnell said.

"It's a bit rich for the banks to decide which industries are moral and which aren't.

"I think there would be lots of Australians that believe the banks are the last people that should be doing that."

Ms Carnell got involved after she received a complaint from the Eros Association, which describes itself as "Australia's longest serving adult industry association", having been around since 1992.

Eros surveyed several businesses in the industry and detailed its findings in a recent report.

It claims that most of the alleged discrimination was from the big four banks — Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, NAB and ANZ.

Others on the list include medium-sized banks (Bank of Queensland, Suncorp and Bendigo Bank), along with specialist merchant services (EFTPOS, AMEX, Afterpay, ZipPay and Shopify).

Eros believes these financial institutions are passing moral judgment on certain types of businesses because they are fearful about "reputational risks".

It also said the most common reason for being refused loans was "being part of the adult industry".

'Turned down for working in an adult store'

Keith Boswell, the managing director of adult retailer Be Daring, told the ABC he encountered discrimination from the Bank of Queensland, who he had banked with for the past 20 years.

"My daughter, who is a manager at my store, applied for a motor vehicle loan but BOQ turned her down because she was working at an adult store," Mr Boswell said.

When he approached the local branch manager, he was told BOQ's new policy was that it would not offer finance to those who work in the adult industry — even if the loan is unrelated to the adult business.

"We were appalled as that's a lot of power for any institution to have," he said.

Mr Boswell also said BOQ refused to provide him with a copy of the policy, and feels he has no choice but to bank elsewhere.

A BOQ spokesperson said: "A number of industries have been identified that fall outside BOQ's risk appetite."

These include "online gambling, arms manufacturers, adult entertainment and businesses with unusual transaction activity, or that are frequently associated with criminal organisations".

Eros said it has "repeatedly requested" to see the big four banks' internal policies in regards to adult-only businesses, but has been denied access.

"Overall, it appears financial service providers are treating adults-only businesses unfavourably on the basis of broad internal policies against the 'adult industry' rather than tailored assessments of financial risk," Eros said in its report.

The advocacy group spoke with other adult business owners who also claim to have been victims of financial discrimination.

Another business, an adult wholesaler — who was also a loyal bank customer for 20 years — said his merchant services were suddenly disconnected.

"Last night, I received a phone call after 6:00pm telling me that my merchant services were going to be turned off today," the anonymous respondent said.

"Sure enough at 1:00pm they pulled the plug leaving me with four retail stores, five online retail sites and our wholesale without credit card transaction facilities.

"No letter, no notice."

Another adult retail owner surveyed by Eros was upfront in disclosing to the bank that it sold "toys, magazines, costumers, lingerie".

This retailer was applying for EFTPOS facilities in-person at the branch.

The financial adviser — whose face apparently "went a bit red" — cut short the meeting and said "for ethical reasons they cannot provide this service for our shop".

"Happens all the time! There is just no rhyme or reason to it," another adult retailer said.

"I've got more than one store and for some stores I'm approved and for others I'm rejected — even with the same bank!"

A surging black economy

Ms Carnell is concerned that if this continues, it could undermine efforts to combat the black economy and encourage more cash-only transactions, which are difficult to trace.

This is significant given that the Australian adult industry is estimated to employ 25,000 people, with an annual turnover of $2.6 billion.

"If you can't get a bank account, what it says to those small businesses in the sex industry is you'll need to operate in the cash economy," Ms Carnell said.

"And that's the last thing we want people to do.

"We want people to be in the system ... [and] pay the amount of tax that they're supposed to pay."

Ms Carnell said she has written to the Australian Bankers Association, expressing these concerns.

When the ABC has sought comment from the ABA, its response was: "As always individual lending decisions are a matter for each bank to exercise their own commercial discretion."

There's more work to do

Eros' report was compiled after the organisation surveyed 24 adult business owners.

When questioned about the reliability of its conclusions, Eros' general manager Rachel Payne said: "We felt that the sample size was enough to capture the general view of our members across the board."

"One of the problems we encountered was that many of our members found it difficult to speak out," she said.

"That's because they were concerned that in doing so, it may create more problems for them in terms of obtaining bank services.

"Once we released the report, many more members came forward, indicating they had similar problems."

However, she acknowledged more work needs to be done and its financial discrimination advocacy is an ongoing endeavour.

"We will be revisiting this issue again in the next few months including doing more interviews with our members with the view to publish a further report," she said.