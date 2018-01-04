The Ashes: Joe Root misses out after leading England's fight against Australia on day one of SCG Test

Updated 4 January 2018, 20:35 AEDT

Joe Root falls painfully short of an Ashes century as two late wickets cost England its strong position on day one of the final Test of the series.

England captain Joe Root was distraught after missing out on his ton. (Credit: ABC)

Late wickets on day one have robbed Joe Root of an Ashes century and dragged England down in its bid to win the final Test of the series.

England's captain looked a lock for his first century of this Ashes series after helping his side to a position of power on day one of the final Ashes Test.

But a stunning catch by Mitchell Marsh sent Root on his way for 83 in the penultimate over of what should have been a sunny day for England.

Jonny Bairstow (5) followed an over later — his wicket bringing the close of the day's play with England 5-233 at stumps.

The tourists appear ready to fight to avoid going through the Ashes without a win, with Root and Dawid Malan (55 not out) resisting Australia's bowlers for most of day one.

Malan and his captain were immovable for more than three hours at the crease and rebuilt the English innings after a mini-collapse just before tea, which mirrored the one that ended the day.

After rain wiped out the first session, the usually dour Mark Stoneman went about making up for lost time, slapping four boundaries in a run-a-ball 24 before nicking off to Pat Cummins (2-44).

Aided by a clearly hobbled Mitchell Starc (1-63) bowling well below his rapid best, Alastair Cook (39) and James Vince (25) put on 60 runs before a mini-collapse with tea looming.

A wide tempter by Cummins elicited a lazy square cut from Vince, who nicked off, before Josh Hazlewood (2-47), who looked the best Aussie bowler on day one, trapped Cook in front and had him LBW after a successful review.

That brought Root and Malan together and the pair made light work of an Australian attack that seemed to be tiring over two three-hour sessions.

Starc looked particularly out of sorts after missing the previous Test with a bruised heel.

His pace was down and, aside from a few yorkers in the early stages with both new balls, he did not trouble the batsmen with any regularity.

He eventually snared the wicket of Root, but only after also complaining of calf soreness.