How a cartoon hedgehog could help save war veterans battling PTSD

When Gary Charnock was serving with the British SAS in flashpoints like Northern Ireland and the Middle East, he found comfort in drawing pictures and writing stories for his son back home.

While other troops played cards or slept, "Sniffer" the hedgehog and "Flutter" the butterfly became his lifeline and a chance to escape.

"It helped me, just for those few minutes or half an hour, just get over what was going on around us at the time," he told News Breakfast.

Now, years later, Mr Charnock has turned the stories into a self-published kids book and plans to use the proceeds to set up what he believes will be Australia's first dedicated rehabilitation camp for veterans suffering the physical and mental scars of war.

"When a serviceman or woman … leaves the force, it's hard for them to get back into civilian life," he said.

"Especially with what they've been through, what they had to go and do, what they have seen, and suddenly it hits them."

Mr Charnock is all too familiar with this process.

He was in Berlin when the wall fell and was later posted to Northern Ireland, where he was almost killed by a bomb blast.

The person next to him at the time was left wheelchair bound, and Mr Charnock counts himself incredibly lucky he made it home.

His book — The Adventures of Sniffer and Flutter — tells the story of woodland creatures who help a frightened bird return to her family.

It's a message of support and mateship that has struck a chord with other returned veterans, including former soldier Brad Fewson.

"This storybook helps me in my teachings of morals and ethics to my children, but also is a timely reminder to myself [that] support is out there and you don't have to fight alone," he writes in the book's forward.

Mr Charnock hopes the book will be the first of a series, and said the money raised would go towards setting up the rehab camp.

He has been in contact with his local Victorian council about getting land to build a self-sustaining camp where veterans can move in, tend a farm and find peace and support while they recover from the effects of war.

"We as the general public should be doing more to help them," he said.

"When I got injured, [the response] was basically just 'grow a pair,' that's what they told us."

A 15-year study recently found ex-servicemen were 14 per cent more likely to take their own lives than people in the broader population.

Young men were particularly vulnerable, with those who left the Australian Defence Force before the age of 24 twice as likely to die by suicide compared to other men of the same age.

Mr Charnock said governments could only do so much, and it was time for civilians to step up and do what they could.

"The general public need to be more aware and come to the table and help," he said.