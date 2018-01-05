Massive 'bomb cyclone' slams US and Canadian east coast, thousands of flights cancelled

Updated 5 January 2018, 12:00 AEDT

The massive winter storm roars into the US East Coast, dumping as much as 45 centimetres of snow and unleashing cyclonic winds that closed schools and offices and cancelled thousands of flights.

Key points: The weather system has slammed most of the east coast of the US

More than 3,200 flights have been cancelled in the chaos

Temperatures of -40C are expected to follow the storm

The weather system is expected to be followed immediately by a blast of icy cold air that could break records around the country, with wind chills expected to fall to -40 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in wide effect.

The country's National Weather Service warned of wind gusts hitting almost 113 kilometres per hour in some places, with nearly 60 million people in the path of the storm.

Nearly 500 members of the National Guard were activated on the coast to assist with the emergency response, including 200 in New York state, the US Department of Defence said.

Some areas of the states of Massachusetts and Rhode Island braced for snow falling as fast as 75 millimetres per hour.

Three people were killed in North Carolina after their vehicles ran off snow-covered roads, authorities said.

More than two-thirds of flights in and out of New York City and Boston airports were cancelled, with around 5,000 flights cancelled across the country.

More than 100,000 customers lost power during the storms.

The state of Virginia alone had a peak of 45,000 outages, with about half restored by Thursday afternoon (local time).

More than 100 warming centres were open in 34 towns across Connecticut, Governor Dannel P Malloy said.

Schools, businesses and ferry services in parts of Canada also were shut down.

More than 80,000 customers were left without power in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, leaving parts of the city of Halifax in the dark.

Authorities said a passenger died after a vehicle could not stop at the bottom of a steep, snow-covered hill and slammed into a commuter train on its way to Philadelphia.

Waiting just behind the storm was a wave of bracing cold.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Peterson said record low temperatures were predicted for 28 major cities across New England, eastern New York and the mid-Atlantic states by dawn Sunday.

State and local officials urged people to stay home so crews could clear streets and roads of snow.

There were concerns in Boston and elsewhere that if roads were not properly cleared, they could freeze into cement-like ice after the cold blast arrives.

In other areas, plummeting temperatures had already caused water mains to burst.

The massive storm began two days ago in the Gulf of Mexico and first struck Florida.

In that state, it was so cold the local iguanas froze and fell from trees, unable to handle the weather.

AP/Reuters