North Korea and South Korea to hold diplomatic talks for the first time in two years

North and South Korea will hold official talks next week, the first time the rival countries have had formal dialogue in more than two years.

North and South Korea will hold official talks next week for the first time in more than two years.

North and South Korea will hold official talks on January 9

It's the first time the two countries have had formal dialogue in more than two years

It follows the US agreeing to delay annual joint military exercises with South Korea

South Korea's Unification Ministry said Pyongyang sent a statement accepting Seoul's offer for talks on January 9.

The announcement came hours after the United States agreed to delay annual joint military exercises with South Korea until after next month's Winter Olympics.

The exercises have been a big source of tension because North Korea considers them an invasion rehearsal. South Korea and the US have repeatedly denied this.

North Korea accepted the invite

South Korea's Unification Ministry said North Korea sent a message on Friday morning accepting South Korea's offer to meet at the border village of Panmunjom next Tuesday to discuss Olympic cooperation and how to improve overall ties.

Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said he expected the two Koreas to exchange messages to determine who would head each other's delegations and other issues.

The officials to represent the two Koreas are also yet to be confirmed.

Are talks a good thing?

Any dialogue between the two Koreas is considered a positive step toward easing confrontations.

Mr Baik said there was no change to South Korea's stance that efforts aimed at the denuclearisation of North Korea should be continued.

"There is no change in our Government's position that, along with efforts to restore South-North relations, we also consistently make our efforts for the denuclearisation of North Korea, in cooperation with the international community," he said.

But critics say North Korea's abrupt push for improving ties could be a tactic to divide Seoul and Washington and weaken international pressure and sanctions on Pyongyang.

Was this unexpected?

Not entirely.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un opened the way for talks with South Korea in his New Year's Day speech.

In the address he called for reduced tensions on the Korean peninsula and flagged the North's possible participation in the Winter Olympics.

But he remained steadfast on the issue of nuclear weapons, saying the North would mass produce nuclear missiles for operational deployment and again warned he would launch a nuclear strike if his country was threatened.

Soon after US President Donald Trump hit back on social media, saying that he had a "nuclear button of his own" and it was "much bigger and more powerful" than Kim Jong-un's.

The exchange prompted South Korea to reach out to the North.

What will happen after the talks?

It's likely the North will agree to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics — which run from February 9-25 — and refrain from provocations during that time.

Previously, Mr Trump had called the proposed inter-Korean talks a "good thing" and said he would send a high-level delegation — including members of his family — to the Winter Olympics, according to South Korea's presidential office.

Mr Trump is yet to officially respond to the confirmation of the talks, but overnight took credit for any possible dialogue between the two Koreas.

Analysts say tensions could return after the talks, because the North has no intentions of abandoning its weapons programs and the US won't ease its pressure on the country.

And past breakthroughs to ease Korean tensions have often ended with renewed animosities.

AP/Reuters