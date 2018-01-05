Police considering charges after 5yo shot in face in southern Queensland

Updated 5 January 2018, 15:45 AEDT

Charges may be laid over the shooting of a five-year-old boy in the face on Queensland's Southern Downs, police say, with the child remaining in a critical but stable condition in a Brisbane hospital.

The boy remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital. (Credit: ABC)

The boy remains in a critical but stable condition in the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane after he was accidently shot on a property near Stanthorpe.

Police said the boy was accidentally shot with a rifle in a shed at a property on Granite Belt Drive at Cottonvale on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said the gun was fired by another boy who was known to him.

Police said the boy sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the facial area.

The Police Child Protection Unit is involved in the investigation.

In a statement police said the rifle was registered to a person with a firearms licence.

"Inquiries are continuing as to how the weapon came to be unsecured and circumstances surrounding the incident," it said.

The nature of the boy's injuries are unknown at this stage as the family has asked for privacy.