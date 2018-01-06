Golden Globes: Your guide to the 2018 awards

Updated 6 January 2018, 12:40 AEDT

Hollywood's best and brightest are about to gather for the 75th Golden Globes.

Margot Robbie is just one of the Aussies up for a Golden Globe (Credit: ABC licensed)

One of Hollywood's biggest awards shows will celebrate its diamond jubilee when the 75th Golden Globes are held on Monday (Australian time).

While all eyes will be watching the Globes to spot which films and actors will firm as Oscars favourites, the spectre of Hollywood's sexual harassment scandal is likely to loom large over this year's ceremony.

Here's everything you need to know before the awards get under way.

When are the Golden Globes?

The ceremony will be held at noon (AEDT) on Monday. For those interested in the fashion, the red carpet kicks off about an hour earlier. The ceremony will last about three hours.

How can I get updates?

We'll have a live blog to cover both the red carpet and the ceremony.

Or you can come join us over on Facebook Messenger where we'll be chatting with our entertainment subscribers.

It's easy to sign up for ABC News on Messenger: just like ABC News on Facebook and start a conversation with us in Messenger, and we'll talk you through it from there. (Or see our guide if you want to know more about it.)

Great. Who's got the hosting gig this year?

That would be Seth Meyers.

Meyers might have a pretty similar resume to last year's host Jimmy Fallon (a Saturday Night Live alumni now with a late night show), but he hasn't been shy of wading into politics. He's built a brand on it.

You've probably seen some of his Trump-related monologues rather than the usual late night shenanigans that go viral.

Like this one addressing Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein:

And you should expect more of that flavour at the 2018 Golden Globes.

He's told People that his opening monologue will be "charged by politics", specifically Hollywood's continuing sexual harassment scandal.

And who's presenting the awards?

Because the Globes cover both TV and film, there are plenty of big names who will be taking the stage.

The big screen will be represented by the likes of Gal Gadot, Halle Berry, Seth Rogen, Hugh Grant, Chris Hemsworth and Emma Watson.

Television talent like Neil Patrick Harris, Kerry Washington, Amy Poehler, Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke will also hand out the awards.

Oh, and Ricky Martin.

Any Aussies up for awards?

Yup! A lot of the biggest Aussie names in Hollywood actually.

Big Little Lies (based on the Aussie novel of the same name) should continue its run as an awards darling.

That means Nicole Kidman is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series of Motion Picture Made for Television.

Margot Robbie earned a nod for her turn in I, Tonya and Geoffrey Rush was nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV movie for his Albert Einstein in Nat Geo's Genius.

Newcomer Katherine Langford picked up a nomination in the Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama category for her role in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.

And Hugh Jackman is up for Best Actor in a Film, Musical or Comedy for The Greatest Showman.

Who's going to win the big film awards?

Look out for The Shape of Water to feature quite heavily in the film categories.

It's among the favourites for Best Motion Picture, while director Guillermo del Toro is also tipped to take out Best Director.

Sally Hawkins could add to the fillm's tally in the Best Actress, Drama category, but look out of for Meryl Streep as a dark horse (who wouldn't want to give her the podium again after last year's effort?)

Gary Oldman is looking like a lock for Best Actor, Drama for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

On the lighter side of things, James Franco is the favourite for Best Actor, Comedy or Musical for his spot-on portrayal of Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist, and the buzz about Lady Bird means Saoirse Ronan is favourite for the Best Actress in the same category.

Lady Bird could also scoop up the Best Film, Comedy or Musical, but Get Out (despite being a weird fit in this category) might also get the nod.

And the TV ones?

Nicole Kidman and Big Little Lies will be the big winners here.

Experts think the show could win:

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie (Kidman)

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie ( Laura Dern )

) Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie (Alexander Skarsgard)

There aren't too many willing to tip against The Handmaid's Tale for Best Television Series, Drama.

Likewise, Sterling K Brown is the heavy favourite for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama but the Best Actress category is pretty open.

Claire Foy could go back-to-back for The Crown, but the dark horse is young Aussie Katherine Langford in 13 Reasons Why.

In the comedy stakes, it looks like a duel between The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Will & Grace for Best Television Series, Comedy.

The leads of both are tipped to take home the Best Actor (Eric McCormack) and Actress (Rachel Brosnahan) in the television comedy section.

What about the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal?

Expect it to come up. A LOT.

This is the first major awards ceremony since Hollywood was turned upside down after the avalanche of #MeToo stories that followed the publication of allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

The scandal has already affected the ceremony, with Christopher Plummer earning a nomination for his role in All the Money in the World — a role originally played by Kevin Spacey until he was accused of sexual misconduct.

And House of Cards was snubbed (after winning four Emmys in late 2017), as was Transparent (its star, Jeffrey Tambor, is also facing sexual harassment claims).

Keep your eyes on the red carpet too.

Stars like Jessica Chastain, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, The Rock and Tom Hiddleston have announced plans to wear black as a protest against harassment in Hollywood.

And as we mentioned earlier, host Seth Meyers will probably target the scandal in his opening monologue.

Plenty of those up for awards just launched an anti-harassment coalition called Time's Up, so acceptance speeches are also likely to make mention of the scandal.