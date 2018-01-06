Victoria fires: House damaged as bushfire rages at Carrum Downs

Updated 6 January 2018, 17:10 AEDT

At least one house is damaged by fire at Carrum Downs, in Melbourne's south-east, with the out-of-control blaze burning dangerously close to others.

An out-of-control bushfire has burned at least one house at Carrum Downs, in Melbourne's south-east, and the blaze is burning dangerously close to other homes in the area.

Two aircraft have been sent to the fire at Blue Wren Rise, which is burning in a southerly direction towards Quarry Road.

The air conditioning unit on the roof of one house was on fire, while other houses have damaged fences and the fire is burning very close to a shed on one property.

A number of homes were evacuated, Victoria Police said.

A watch and act message remains in effect for Carrum Downs, Frankston North, Langwarrin and Skye.

About 50 fires had been reported across the state, some of which have been put out.

Emergency Services Commissioner Craig Lapsley was asked at a media briefing why an emergency warning had not been issued for the Carrum Downs fire.

"Even though there may be structures alight, or there may be fences alight or outbuildings that's something the incident controller will determine about what is the immediate threat versus the immediate threat to life and injury," he said.

"Obviously that's a dynamic environment.

"The emergency warning is where there is imminent danger to your life."

An emergency warning has been lifted for a grass fire threatening the towns of Glenormiston North, Glenormiston South, Noorat, Noorat East and Kolora, west of Camperdown.

Fire crews have been able to stop the spread of the fire and it is now under control, the CFA said.

Fires are also burning in other states, with an emergency warning issued for a fire in South Australia's Upper South East, amid catastrophic conditions in that state.