The Ashes: Australia pummels England on day four in Sydney to move closer to 4-0 series win

A comprehensive performance with bat and ball on day four at the SCG has Australia within touching distance of completing a 4-0 Ashes series win over England.

It began as a party for Australia's middle order — especially those with Marsh as a surname — and ended with some tight, probing bowling to all but end England's hopes of saving the Test with the score at 4-93.

England is still 210 runs away from making Australia bat again, having lost four wickets in the second half of the day as Australia's quicks toiled in extreme heat.

The end looked in sight even before tea, when Australia took two quick wickets to remove both English openers before the break.

Mark Stoneman was trapped plumb in front by Mitchell Starc for a duck, before Nathan Lyon produced one of the best balls of the series to dislodge the in-form Alastair Cook's off bail.

In temperatures that went well beyond 40 degrees Celsius, the bowlers had to graft for every wicket but, with England seeming to have mentally checked out, the wickets continued to fall in the evening session.

James Vince fell doing what James Vince has done countless times this series — wafting at a wide ball and edging behind the wicket after a promising start with the bat.

It was a pitch that offered plenty for spinner Lyon, but it was a ball that went straight on from the wicket that did for Dawid Malan, catching him in front of the stumps, out LBW.

Joe Root was struck on the finger by Starc, but fought on bravely to remain unbeaten at stumps, alongside Jonny Bairstow.

Root and Bairstow would need to bat for a large portion of day five to give England any chance of pinching a result, with Chris Woakes and the tourists' notoriously weak tail all that remains beyond this partnership.

Earlier, it had been a procession for the Australian batsmen with both Shaun and Mitch Marsh bringing up excellent centuries.

It was the first time the brothers had enjoyed an extended stay together at the crease in a Test match, and the celebrations when the milestones were reached will live long in the memory.

While Mitch Marsh fell the ball after reaching his century, Shaun and the rest of the Australian lower order would continue to pummel England into the afternoon session, taking the score to 649 when the declaration came.

As a Test series that promised much for England but has delivered naught approaches its conclusion, it looks highly unlikely the tourists will be able to defy the odds and bat out the fifth and final day.