Craig McLachlan: Doctor Blake makers put production on hold pending police investigation

Updated 9 January 2018, 0:10 AEDT

The makers of The Doctor Blake Mysteries say they will temporarily suspend production while police investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against the show's star Craig McLachlan.

A joint ABC-Fairfax investigation revealed allegations the star indecently assaulted and sexually harassed three actresses while starring in the Rocky Horror Show in 2014.

Victoria Police have also confirmed they are investigating complaints from two of the women about sexual offences.

McLachlan has strenuously denied the allegations and said they were baseless and outrageous.

The actor was the lead in The Doctor Blake Mysteries on the ABC until it was axed last year, and picked up by Channel Seven. The show is produced by independent production company December Media.

In a statement, December Media said it was "confident ... there have been no incidents involving any member of cast or crew, acting in any way inappropriately towards other cast or crew".

The company said McLachlan was "central" to the show's success and that it was not appropriate for it to comment on allegations related to the Rocky Horror Show.

"However, in light of these allegations December Media will temporarily hold production preparations for the new series to allow due process," the statement read.

"December Media is committed to a safe and secure working environment. We do not tolerate any form of behaviour which makes anyone feel threatened or uncomfortable for whatever reason in the workplace."

Earlier, the Seven network said it had sought an urgent update from December Media.

A spokeswoman for Seven said the company was aware of the allegations against McLachlan, and was taking them seriously.

An ABC spokesman said the network did not receive any complaints about McLachlan's behaviour when the TV program was in production.

"The ABC takes any allegation of harassment very seriously and does not condone or tolerate any inappropriate behaviour," a spokesman said.

"All ABC employees are made aware of and must abide by our discrimination, bullying and harassment policy at all times."

The Doctor Blake Mysteries was produced by December Media, an independent production company, in association with Film Victoria and ABC Television and broadcast between 2013 and 2017.

The ABC also said it would withdraw the Doctor Blake Mysteries from its streaming service iview.

"Following allegations against Doctor Blake Mysteries principal cast member Craig McLachlan and a related police investigation, the ABC has made the decision to withdraw from iview series five of the program and the telemovie length final episode, both broadcast in 2017," an ABC spokesman said in a statement.

"A repeat broadcast of the Doctor Blake telemovie scheduled for January 25 has also been withdrawn."