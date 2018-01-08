Craig McLachlan: Seven asks for 'urgent' Doctor Blake update over indecent assault allegations

Updated 8 January 2018, 17:15 AEDT

Channel Seven says it has sought an update from the makers of The Doctor Blake Mysteries following allegations its star Craig McLachlan indecently assaulted and sexually harassed three actresses while performing in the Rocky Horror Show in 2014.

A joint ABC-Fairfax investigation revealed allegations the star indecently assaulted and sexually harassed three actresses while starring in the Rocky Horror Show in 2014.

Victoria Police have also confirmed they are investigating complaints from two of the women about sexual offences.

McLachlan has strenuously denied the allegations and said they were baseless and outrageous.

The actor was the lead in The Doctor Blake Mysteries on the ABC until it was axed last year, and picked up by Channel Seven.

The Seven network said it had sought an urgent update from December Media, the production company behind the show.

A spokeswoman said the company was aware of the allegations against McLachlan, and was taking them seriously.

"However as this is a police matter it is not appropriate to comment," the spokeswoman said.

"Concerning the upcoming series of The Doctor Blake Mysteries, this is produced by December Media and is in early pre-production funded by Seven and other parties.

"Seven has sought an urgent update from the producers."

An ABC spokesman said the network did not receive any complaints about McLachlan's behaviour when the TV program was in production.

"The ABC takes any allegation of harassment very seriously and does not condone or tolerate any inappropriate behaviour," a spokesman said.

"All ABC employees are made aware of and must abide by our discrimination, bullying and harassment policy at all times."

The Doctor Blake Mysteries was produced by December Media, an independent production company, in association with Film Victoria and ABC Television and broadcast between 2013 and 2017.

December Media has been approached for comment.

