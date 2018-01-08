Craig McLachlan to sit out Rocky Horror Show after indecent assault claims

Updated 8 January 2018, 17:40 AEDT

Australian actor Craig McLachlan will take no further part in the current production of the Rocky Horror Show following accusations of multiple sexual offences against him, the show's production company confirms.

Craig McLachlan was playing the lead role of Frank-N-Furter in the Rocky Horror Show. (Credit: ABC licensed)

It follows a joint investigation published by the ABC and Fairfax Media that revealed three female co-stars had accused the award-winning actor of multiple offences while performing in the production.

Production firm the Gordon Frost Organisation (GFO) said it was "shocked to learn of allegations against Craig McLachlan while he was involved in the Rocky Horror Show in 2014".

"We take these allegations very seriously, and have always endeavoured to prioritise a safe working environment," the producers stated.

"In response, we have spoken to Craig and have mutually agreed that it is not appropriate for him to continue in the current production of the show. We will be conducting a full internal investigation and will cooperate fully with authorities."

Two of the women said they complained to senior production staff at the time but said nothing was done.

GFO said it was not aware of the details of the allegations until they were published today.

"We can also confirm that our records show the claimants at no time made any complaint — formal or informal — to the company manager or executive producer of The Rocky Horror Show in 2014. Furthermore no-one at GFO recalls any verbal discussion of this nature," the company stated.

"It would be distressing to us if anyone within our company was dismissive of sexual assault allegations, and this will form a part of our internal investigation."

McLachlan also stars in the lead role of crime drama The Doctor Blake Mysteries, and Channel Seven has sought an urgent update from the makers of the show.

McLachlan denies allegations

It is claimed the 52-year-old took his raunchy role as Dr Frank-N-Furter too far and pulled a cast member's underpants aside during a performance and kissed her buttocks.

He was also accused of kissing a third women without her permission during a performance and exposing himself to another actress backstage.

McLachlan was further accused of reaching up an actress's skirt while she was on stage but he was out of sight, and that he had bullied and intimidated some cast members.

He has strenuously denied all the claims made against him and told the ABC he considered them "to the best of his knowledge, utterly and entirely false".

"Frankly, they seem to be simple inventions, perhaps made for financial reasons, perhaps to gain notoriety," McLachlan said.

The Rocky Horror Australian tour is scheduled to play in Adelaide until January 13, before moving on to Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne.

GFO said the allegations would "not affect the production across Australia", with the show to continue in accordance with the current schedule.

