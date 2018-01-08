Golden Globes 2018: Oprah Winfrey delivers powerful speech, focusing on #MeToo movement

Updated 8 January 2018, 16:20 AEDT

Oprah Winfrey delivers a powerful speech, touching on race and gender inequality and speaking out about the #MeToo movement.

Nicole Kidman has won for her role in the television series Big Little Lies at the 75th Golden Globes awards in Beverly Hills.

Fellow Australians Hugh Jackman and Margot Robbie missed out in their categories.

Follow our live blog to keep track of all the award winners.