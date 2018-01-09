Craig McLachlan: Actress denies making sexual misconduct allegations against star for money or notoriety

Updated 9 January 2018, 16:30 AEDT

Craig McLachlan was playing the lead role of Frank-N-Furter in the Rocky Horror Show. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Actress Christie Whelan Browne has furiously denied suggestions by her former Rocky Horror Show co-star Craig McLachlan that she made complaints about him for money and notoriety.

Whelan Browne and two other actresses told a joint ABC/Fairfax investigation that McLachlan allegedly indecently assaulted, sexually harassed and bullied them during the musical production tour in 2014.

In an exclusive interview for tonight's 7.30 program, Whelan Browne said she was reluctant to go public but felt she had no choice.

"The importance in coming forward, is trying to get people to understand that you don't do this for notoriety," she said.

"I don't want to be associated with Craig McLachlan for the rest of my life. And you don't do it for money. There is no money.

"I've hired my own lawyers. I'm not being paid to be here. I risked my career, there's no money to be made.

"You do it for other women and for yourself."

McLachlan has strenuously denied all the claims made against him and told the ABC he considered them "to the best of his knowledge, utterly and entirely false".

"Frankly, they seem to be simple inventions, perhaps made for financial reasons, perhaps to gain notoriety," McLachlan said.

Two more members of the 2014 Rocky Horror Show production have contacted police about the alleged behaviour of McLachlan.

The ABC has spoken to two former crew members, one woman and one man, who went to police yesterday.

Victoria Police have also confirmed they are investigating claims of sexual offences by McLachlan from two women.

McLachlan sits out Rocky Horror show

The show's production company yesterday confirmed McLachlan would take no further part in the current production of the Rocky Horror Show after the accusations.

Production firm Gordon Frost Organisation (GFO), which was behind both the 2014 tour and the new 2018 season, said it was "shocked to learn of allegations against Craig McLachlan while he was involved in the Rocky Horror Show in 2014".

"We take these allegations very seriously, and have always endeavoured to prioritise a safe working environment," the producers stated.

"In response, we have spoken to Craig and have mutually agreed that it is not appropriate for him to continue in the current production of the show. We will be conducting a full internal investigation and will cooperate fully with authorities."

The makers of the Doctor Blake Mysteries also said they would temporarily suspend production while police investigate the allegations against McLachlan.

An ABC spokesman said it has withdrawn series five of the series and the telemovie length final episode, both aired in 2017, from iview.

McLachlan denies allegations

It is claimed the 52-year-old took his raunchy role as Dr Frank-N-Furter too far and pulled a cast member's underpants aside during a performance and kissed her buttocks.

He was also accused of kissing a third woman without her permission during a performance and exposing himself to another actress backstage.

McLachlan was further accused of reaching up an actress's skirt while she was on stage but he was out of sight, and that he had bullied and intimidated some cast members.

The Rocky Horror Australian tour is scheduled to play in Adelaide until January 13, before moving on to Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne.

GFO said the allegations would "not affect the production across Australia", with the show to continue in accordance with the current schedule.