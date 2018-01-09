Craig McLachlan: Rocky Horror co-stars slam production company's response to sexual misconduct allegations

Updated 9 January 2018, 21:20 AEDT

Three women who allege they were indecently assaulted and sexually harassed by Craig McLachlan during the 2014 production of Rocky Horror Show say the production company's response has been "incredibly disappointing".

Production firm Gordon Frost Organisation (GFO) said it was not aware of "any details" of the allegations until yesterday and that no complaint had been made to producers in 2014.

But Christie Whelan Browne, one of the women who alleged McLachlan indecently assaulted her, told 7.30 that wasn't the case.

"That is untrue. There were two people in management that I spoke to directly and I can't imagine they could look me in the face and say those conversations never happened," she said.

GFO said it was "shocked to learn of allegations against Craig McLachlan while he was involved in the Rocky Horror Show in 2014".

"We will be conducting a full internal investigation and will cooperate fully with authorities," it said.

Angela Scundi and Erika Heynatz, who also made allegations against McLachlan, said they were disappointed by GFO's response.

"It's quite shocking to be honest," Scundi told 7.30.

"Incredibly disappointing for the industry as a whole, not just for me personally or for Christie and Erika, but for the entire entertainment industry.

"GFO are a giant. They are known for having a monopoly over the musical theatre industry. So it's incredibly disappointing that they can so easily deny.

"Not even an apology. I think it's quite shocking and unfortunately unsurprising."

Heynatz said "it is this response that drove us to tell our story in the media".

"For GFO to say they had no details of the complaint prior to our going to the media is not true," Heynatz said.

"Our first letter through our lawyers provided a bullet point list of explicitly inappropriate behaviour by Craig McLachlan. This was more than enough detail for GFO to recognise that our complaints warranted investigation. But instead they threatened to sue us for defamation."

McLachlan has strenuously denied all the allegations.

He described the women's allegations about the 2014 production as baseless, vicious and outrageous and said that he had spoken to crew members from the time who did not recall such events.

"Frankly, they seem to be simple inventions, perhaps made for financial reasons, perhaps to gain notoriety. In either event, they are to the best of my knowledge utterly and entirely false," McLachlan said in an email to the ABC.

"I am, and have been at all relevant times, in a stable relationship with my long-term partner."

Victoria Police have confirmed they're investigating reports of sexual offences from two of the women.

Whelan Browne pleased he's left Rocky Horror

GFO announced yesterday that McLachlan would play no further part in the current production.

Whelan Browne said she was glad.

"I feel relieved for the females in that cast that he's gone from that position," she said.

"I think that would never have happened if we hadn't come forward.

"We tried to not come forward, I want that to be known. We tried to go to GFO and handle this privately. But we came forward and the result is there. These women are safe so we did the right thing."

Whelan Browne and Scundi said members of the 2014 cast and crew had reached out to them since they went public.

"I've been contacted by a lot of my previous castmates, bar I think two, and they've all showed support or solidarity," Whelan Brown told 7.30.

"I've also been contacted by crew members who said we're sorry we never spoke out then, but we will speak out now."

Two crew members of the 2014 production, one male and one female, contacted police yesterday.

McLachlan said he exposed himself to Molly Meldrum

A passage McLachlan penned for a biography about Molly Meldrum has meanwhile revealed he played a provocative practical joke on Meldrum from backstage when he was a Rocky Horror Show cast member.

The anecdote has taken on new significance after the sexual misconduct allegations, which include claims McLachlan indecently assaulted women by touching them from backstage and behind sets.

In Meldrum's 2016 book Ah Well, Nobody's Perfect, McLachlan authors an anecdote in which he recounts the time Meldrum filled in for Red Symons as narrator of the show in the early '90s.

McLachlan wrote in the book he decided to play a joke on Meldrum during an 11:00pm late show on a Friday.

"At one stage during the show, I would fall behind the set, where I was hidden from the audience," he wrote.

"I couldn't help myself this night. As Molly was reading his piece, I glided my seven-inch stiletto heel on to the back of his trouser leg.

"By the time I got to his knee, the audience could see my shoe."

McLachlan writes that he "continued up".

"Molly looked down, ready to give me a good serve, but I had manipulated my dick out of my G-string and was wildly swinging my member," he said.

"My stiletto is a good four-inches up his arse and I'm whipping my member around."

At this point Meldrum lost his temper at the actor, but McLachlan suggested he was in-character as Frank-N-Furter and Meldrum should also stay in character.

"The scene was brought to an abrupt and immature end, but the audience was going off," McLachlan wrote.