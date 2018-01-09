DNA evidence puts rhinoceros poachers and horn traffickers in jail

Updated 9 January 2018, 9:40 AEDT

Poachers slaughtering rhinoceros for their horn and the traffickers who send it around the world can be traced back to the scene of their crime using DNA evidence that links the illegal horn to the dead animal.

The illegal rhinoceros horn trade is escalating, but DNA analysis is putting poachers and traffickers behind bars. (Credit: Getty Images)

A South African project analyses samples of seized rhinoceros horn and traces them to the scene of the crime — mostly discarded carcasses but, in one case, bloodstains on carpet.

WARNING: This story contain graphic images of injured rhinoceros.

Some criminals tracked down by the Rhinoceros DNA Index System (RhODIS) were sent to prison for nearly 30 years based on the evidence, researchers report in the journal Current Biology.

Despite strict bans, the illegal rhinoceros horn trade grew in recent years. Poaching incidents in South Africa jumped from 13 in 2007 to 1,215 in 2014.

Rhinoceros horn is sought after in traditional Asian medicine where it is believed to be an aphrodisiac or treatment for a whole raft of ailments — including cancer.

The horn trade is a lucrative business: rhinoceros horn can command up to $100,000 per kilogram. That's twice as much as the cost of gold.

Another price paid is the almost-certain death of the animal. Poachers saw or hack the horn off a rhinoceros' face, leaving it to bleed out and die.

And with black rhinoceros (Diceros bicornis) and white rhinoceros (Ceratotherium simum) classified critically endangered and near threatened respectively, ecologists hold grave fears for the future of the iconic animal.

How to ID a rhino

Taking a leaf from crime scenes and forensics, an international team led by Cindy Harper of the University of Pretoria analysed a database of nearly 3,100 white rhinoceros and 900 black rhinoceros samples to find sites where differences in the DNA could discriminate between individuals.

They calculated they could reliably match a piece of horn (or any other tissue) to the rest of the rhinoceros based on 23 genome sites of "short tandem repeats" — strings of DNA that vary by length.

It's a technique similar to that used in human DNA profiling. And the odds that two rhinoceros have the same short tandem repeat lengths across all 23 sites is nearly zero.

Creating a reliable DNA identification test for endangered animals is particularly tricky because it's hard to get enough samples, said Shane Tobe, a forensic wildlife scientist at Arcadia University in the US who was not involved in RhODIS.

"But they've also been able to apply it to poaching cases and prove that people in possession of rhinoceros products have obtained it from particular poaching incidents," Dr Tobe said.

"That's what's particularly impressive about this work."

Poacher to prisoner

The RhODIS technique first helped put away a trafficker in 2010, when rhinoceros horn found in luggage at OR Thambo Airport near Johannesburg was linked to poaching activities.

The owner of the luggage was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

RhODIS has since found more than 120 forensic matches out of nearly 6,000 rhinoceros crime cases.

In 2012, two men were found guilty and sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison when white rhinoceros horns were matched to rhinoceros cow and calf carcasses in Kruger National Park in South Africa.

They each received 20 years for killing the animals, plus nine years for trespassing and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

And in May 2017, a Kenyan citizen was handed an 11-year sentence when a black rhinoceros horn, which they had in possession, was matched to blood on carpet.

Safeguarding wildlife

Dr Tobe said projects like RhODIS might be enhanced by tracing human DNA left on carcasses — something he and colleagues showed possible when they extracted human DNA from butchered deer remains.

Australian Museum wildlife forensic scientist Greta Frankham said the technique could be used for other animals where poaching was a problem.

"Elephants are another species where potentially it could be done, as well as species in Australia."

For instance, Dr Frankham and her colleagues worked on ways to identify captive-bred or wild-caught broad-headed snakes (Hoplocephalus bungaroides) through DNA.

The snakes, found around Sydney, are popular pets. They and their eggs are prone to illegal collection.

"We don't have the same collection from wild populations as they do in South Africa with the rhinos to say where an animal has come from, if we do identify a suspicious one," Dr Frankham said.

"But we are going out to sample from the wild this year and get a bit more power out of our data. It's an ongoing project."