North Korea to send athletes, cheer squad to Olympics in South after high-level talks

Updated 9 January 2018, 16:20 AEDT

North Korea, during rare talks with the South, says it will send athletes, a cheer squad and a delegation of high-ranking officials to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics next month.

Senior officials from the rival Koreas said Tuesday they would try to achieve a breakthrough in their long-strained ties as they sat for rare talks on how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and other issues.

South Korea's vice unification minister Chun Hae-sung told reporters of the development outside the first formal talks between North and South Korea in more than two years.

South Korea proposed that athletes from the two Koreas march together at the Games' opening ceremony and other joint activities between the two nations during the Games, Mr Chun told reporters.

Seoul also proposed the inter-Korean military talks to reduce tensions on the Korean peninsula and a reunion of family members in time for February's Lunar New Year holiday.

Regardless of its narrow, primarily sporting agenda, the meeting was closely watched by world leaders eager for any sign of a reduction in tensions on the Korean Peninsula, amid growing concern over North Korea's nuclear weapons development and defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Five senior officials from the North and South met at the three-storey Peace House on the South Korean side of the Panmunjom truce village.

