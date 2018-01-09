South Korean President not seeking renegotiation over comfort women deal with Japan

Updated 9 January 2018, 18:20 AEDT

The deal reached in 2015 over women forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels, has been criticised for failing to meet the women's needs.

South Korea has said it will not seek to renegotiate a 2015 deal with Japan aimed at resolving the sensitive issue of "comfort women" forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels, but has urged Tokyo to make further efforts to help the victims "regain honour and dignity and heal wounds in their hearts".

Key points: Japan apologised to victims and paid 1 billion yen as part of the 2015 agreement

Japan rejected South Korean calls to take further measures

President Moon Jae-in vowed to redo the 2015 deal on his campaign trail

The decision was announced today despite a conclusion late last month by a public-private panel, appointed by the foreign ministry in Seoul, that the 2015 accord had failed to meet the women's needs.

But Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tokyo could not take additional measures beyond the bilateral agreement in which Japan apologised to victims and provided 1 billion yen ($11.3 million) to a fund to support them.

Japan and South Korea, who share a bitter history that includes Japan's 1910-45 colonisation, are central to global efforts to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

North Korea has been ramping up its missile and nuclear tests in defiance of pressure from the United States, the main ally of both Japan and South Korea, and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said ahead of the announcement that the deal was made after formal negotiations and was endorsed by the leaders of the two countries.

He called for the agreement to be "put into action".

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said it was "undeniable" the two governments formally reached the settlement, under which Japan apologised to victims and provided 1 billion yen to a fund to support them.

Seoul will set aside its own budget to bankroll the fund and consult with Tokyo on what to do with the 1 billion yen it had given, she said.

"The 2015 agreement, which failed to reflect the victims' opinions, cannot be a genuine solution to the issue of comfort women," Ms Kang told a news conference

"Our government will not demand a renegotiation, but hopes that Japan will accept the truth as it is, according to international standards, and continue efforts to help the victims regain honour and dignity and heal wounds in their hearts."

The victims want Japan to take legal responsibility and provide due compensation.

While he had vowed to redo the 2015 deal on campaign trail, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said after taking office in May that he would work to "normalise" ties with Japan.

Tokyo has warned that any attempt to revise the pact could damage relations.

"Our nation's stance is clear that the agreement between Japan and South Korea was made after negotiations, foreign ministers from the both nations agreed, and later, leaders from the both nations confirmed," Mr Suga said.

Reuters