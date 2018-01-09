The Ashes: How St Vincent's Hospital became the symbol for England's disastrous Test

Updated 9 January 2018, 8:10 AEDT

England captain Joe Root was admitted to hospital suffering dehydration and exhaustion — it seems appropriate that his last day of a difficult tour should involve the bleary confusion of tiredness, the discomfort of ailment, and the numbing realisation that there was nothing left to save, writes Geoff Lemon.

I checked into St Vincent's Hospital just after Joe Root checked out. Five minutes from the Sydney Cricket Ground, it was convenient for both of us.

Maybe this is method writing? Full immersion in the role. To truly understand an England captain's medical drama, one has to live it. The way Daniel Day Lewis would write on sport.

Except Joe was using my schtick. From the second day onward, I'd been the one learning new and exciting doctor things, like what cricket looks like when you're hallucinating, or how it feels to vomit through highly swollen tonsils.

(Bad, if you're wondering. Very, discomfortingly bad, a sequence of things that should never combine, like an erotic dream in which a boss you hated makes out with a walrus.)

As ever, radio was the saving grace. I still had each day's play built for me by the ABC, even when our commentators' reasonable observations were distorted into something more surreal.

At the end of day four, sweating and trance-like, I had a rare clear thought that at least I'd had a more pleasant couple of days than the English cricket team.

They'd endured bowling with mid-pitch temperatures topping 50 degrees, then as soon as Australia batted, the mercury descended smoothly through the afternoon.

But roles overlapped on the final day with pre-game news that Root was in hospital. Sleepless nights, dehydration, exhaustion; that old tune.

He made it back for the start of play. We both did, rocking up to the SCG hopeful that a fresh morning might put a bad night to rest. I had a live blog to run, he had a Test match to save.

And in the end, neither of us made it through. He hit the lunch break and realised he couldn't. I was already gone, back to the place where he probably wanted to stay. The solace of medical professionals and IV drips, in the health system our country is so lucky to have.

It seemed appropriate that Root's last day of a difficult tour should involve the bleary confusion of tiredness, the discomfort of ailment, and the numbing realisation that there was nothing left to save.

No sickbed heroics could make up for England's inability to compete. There had been a flattening feel through Melbourne and Sydney, not because the trophy had been decided in Perth, but because England couldn't cut through and win a game to at least make a mark.

It wasn't for lack of trying. I'm not sure I've seen a bowler toil harder than Jimmy Anderson in this series, well past the age when most fast bowlers are supposed to be playing, but one who routinely put in the biggest shift in the toughest conditions.

Anderson bowled with smarts, and wore his way through to rewards. But not enough of his bowling colleagues could do the same, so the rewards didn't come quickly enough or cheaply enough to create a commanding position.

In short, Australia always got away.

"I think in each of the Test matches, England has had a foot in the door, but we've been able to win the key moments, get on top and not let them get back into the games," said captain Steve Smith on ABC Grandstand after play.

With that promising position dug out from under them, there would come a point in each Test, usually when Smith and Some Other Guy were batting, when you would realise: that's it. It's done.

At which point hospital imagery was apt. A lack of control. A period of stasis. A matter of England and spectators alike tilting back, closing eyes against the glare, and giving up to the wait.

Of course, some Australians still enjoyed it. The team most of all, this random bunch of misfits who were jammed together and somehow made it work. The partisan public more broadly, savouring the numbers. After all, 4-0 is the next-best thing to 5-0.

And the English travelling fans enjoyed it, because masochism is part of their DNA. Why else would you travel from a country with an ozone layer and 12 annual days of sunlight, then walk around with your shirt off for six weeks?

Their inevitable hospitalisations don't carry the same potency as that of the English captain.

Hospitals are a place for reflections on mortality, the things in life we never achieved. Unrealised dreams. Winning in Australia will probably be one of Joe Root's.

He was run into the ground by the end of this attempt, and no-one could blame him. Others among us were run into the ground just by watching.

Exhaustion. Dizziness. The angst of a constantly changing condition. Nerves. Nausea. Endless sweating. Trouble sleeping. The feeling it will never be over.

When you write about cricket, people sometimes demand to know your credentials. How many runs did you get in Test/Shield/Pakistan Super League/Hong Kong Sixes/cancelled Ram Slam cricket?

On the last day of this Ashes, though, writing from the St Vincent's ward with tubes sprouting from my arms and the last flames of fever still flickering, I reckon I do know what it feels like to be a Test cricketer. An English one.