11,000 Victorian schoolkids have to use homelessness services, peak body warns

Updated 10 January 2018, 17:40 AEDT

Homelessness is jeopardising the education of thousands of children across Victoria, the state's peak homelessness body warns.

Family violence and housing affordability are the two main factors contributing to the increase in homelessness. (Credit: ABC)

Homelessness is jeopardising the education of thousands of children across Victoria, the state's peak homelessness body has warned.

Victoria's Council to Homeless Persons says new data shows nearly 11,000 students sought assistance from homelessness services in the past year.

It is now calling on the Victorian and federal governments to dedicate more funding towards improving the education of children without a home.

The council's chief executive, Jenny Smith, said last year's figure is up 11 per cent on the previous year.

"What we're seeing every year is an increase in people presenting to our homelessness support services for help," Ms Smith said.

"And I would expect that those figures would translate around the country."

She said family violence and housing affordability were the two main factors contributing to the increase.

"We're seeing more and more families on low incomes, in rental stress, at risk of homelessness and falling into homelessness simply because they are unable to afford to put a roof over their head," she said.

"When families with school-age children experience homelessness, what that means usually is a significant period of housing instability."

"It often means that children are often staying in places a long way away from where the kids were going to school, and where it's not logistically easy to get kids to school."

'Not one of my children finished high school'

Mim, a survivor of family violence, has been through bouts of homelessness while raising three children.

"My father was extremely abusive, and the thing about my father being extremely abusive, when I got into an abusive relationship I didn't recognise that it was abusive to start with," she said.

She and her family have slept in cars, couch-surfed with friends, stayed in motels, and moved through different rentals.

"My eldest son was saying he had 13 schools, and not one of my children finished high school," she said.

"One of my sons has a high-ranking job that he doesn't have a degree for. Had he had a degree he would probably be on triple the amount of money that he's on at the moment.

"One of my sons wanted to be a palaeontologist, yet he didn't finish school. So their academic levels have meant that their job opportunities are so much more diminished."

Mim said the lack of support her children have received academically has left her feeling guilty.

"I'm gutted actually," she said. "I feel like such a failure because they're such incredibly smart people but [for] their life, the things that I've put them through and have had happen to them."