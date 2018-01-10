Cambodian court to make decision on jailed Australian filmmaker James Ricketson next week

Updated 10 January 2018, 17:30 AEDT

Cambodia's Supreme Court will announce next week whether to release Australian filmmaker James Ricketson from a Phnom Penh prison.

Mr Ricketson was arrested and charged with espionage in June. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Mr Ricketson has been detained since June, when he was arrested and charged with espionage after being photographed flying a drone over a political rally in Cambodia's capital.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in jail.

The 68-year-old today went to the Supreme Court to appeal against the refusal of two lower courts to grant him bail.

Dressed in prison browns, Mr Ricketson addressed court, saying the case against him breached Cambodian law and was a perversion of the course of justice.

He has been in prison for seven months — one month longer than the maximum limit for pre-trial detention.

The court said it will hand down its decision on January 17.