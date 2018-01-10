Caribbean hit by magnitude-7.6 earthquake, tsunami threat warnings cancelled

Updated 10 January 2018, 16:00 AEDT

"Very violent" tremors shake the Caribbean as a magnitude-7.6 earthquake hits off Honduras, but there have not been any reports of damage.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude-7.8, was centred 202 kilometres northeast of Barra Patuca in Honduras and 307 south-west of George Town in the Cayman Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) said there was a threat of tsunami waves along the coasts of Jamaica, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico and Belize, with 0.3 to 1-metre waves predicted.

But a tsunami advisory which had been in place for the US territories of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands was cancelled.

The earthquake was very shallow, at only 10 kilometres deep, which would have amplified its effect.

The earthquake rattled windows in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa, but no damage was immediately reported.

It was also lightly felt in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, north of Honduras, according to Mexico's civil protection director.

Reuters/ABC