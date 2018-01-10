Craig McLachlan accuser Christie Whelan Browne hits back at Twitter trolls after rape threats

Updated 10 January 2018, 17:25 AEDT

One of the women to accuse Craig McLachlan of indecent assault and sexual harassment says she has received social media messages from people saying "they hope I get raped", but that "the amount of love is drowning them out".

Christie Whelan Browne is one of three actresses who told a joint ABC-Fairfax investigation McLachlan acted inappropriately towards them while performing in the Rocky Horror Show musical in 2014.

McLachlan has denied the accusations.

Writing on Twitter, Whelan Browne said she had been the target of trolls.

"The people who have tweeted me to say they hope I get raped, hope I never work again [and] that they wish to spit in my face are incredibly hard to ignore," she wrote.

"But the amount of love is drowning them out.

"Rising above is hard, but I'm trying."

Whelan Browne received a raft of support from others in Australia's acting community.

"Let me add to that love," television personality Julia Zemiro wrote. "I can't imagine what [you're] going through."

"I am so sorry you are having to endure such horrific cyber bullying," former Hey Hey It's Saturday co-host Jo Beth Taylor wrote.

"Stay strong. Don't let them hurt you."

Love Child star Harriet Dyer responded with: "Let me at em."

Whelan Browne has previously spoken out to deny suggestions she made the accusations against McLachlan for money or fame.

The women's claims include that McLachlan pulled a cast member's underpants aside and kissed her buttocks during a performance, that he exposed himself to another actress and kissed a third woman without her permission.

McLachlan told the ABC he considered the claims to be "utterly and entirely false".

"Frankly, they seem to be simple inventions perhaps made for financial reasons, perhaps to gain notoriety," he said.

But Whelan Browne said "there's no money to be made".

"I don't want to be associated with Craig McLachlan for the rest of my life," she said.

"I risked my career."