Housing market set for 'sustained weakness', tips Morgan Stanley

Updated 10 January 2018, 15:10 AEDT

Australia's housing market is set to weaken further this year, with both prices and building activity to fall, according to global investment banking giant Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley says housing supply is still well ahead of demand, even with strong population growth. (Credit: ABC)

The global investment banking giant has constructed a leading index to try and predict the future direction of residential building and home prices in Australia.

The MSHAUS index is designed to lead activity by three quarters, and looks at a range of factors that influence housing market activity and prices, including the supply-demand balance, housing accessibility, rental market conditions, credit supply, mortgage affordability and house price expectations.

All of these were negative in the third quarter of 2017, leading the index to a record low of -1.

This indicates that the home price falls seen in Sydney in late 2017, and the weakening price gains in Melbourne and many other formely buoyant east coast markets, are likely to continue.

"Given that our model is calibrated to lead activity by three quarters, this quarter's print suggests that we can expect a further weakening through 2018," the bank's analysts noted.

"This is a substantial risk for the economy, given the vulnerable state of the consumer and their exposure to housing.

"In the third quarter of 2017, average household leverage reached 200 per cent of disposable income (138 per cent of which is mortgage debt), with average house prices now 8.2x average incomes."

ANZ forecasts no national home price fall

Morgan Stanley's weak outlook fits with most of the analysts ABC News spoke to for their 2018 property price forecasts, with the majority tipping flat or falling prices nationally, led by weakness in the formerly booming Sydney market.

Although ANZ, which has a significant exposure to the property market through its massive home loan portfolio, is on the more optimistic end of forecasts.

The bank's economists have constructed a model that is forecasting a decline in home price growth to around 2 per cent in 2018, before picking back up to about 4 per cent next year.

"The model's forecasts are consistent with our expectation that national housing price growth will continue to slow in 2018, though only moderately and without falling into negative territory," they wrote.

They said there are already signs that the weakness of late-2017 may be bottoming.

"Currently, auction clearance rates, which have a history of accurately leading dwelling prices, suggest that the downturn in house price inflation may ease in coming months," they added.

'Scalpel' slashes interest-only lending

The weak outlook for prices is closely correlated with the bank regulator's crackdown on riskier lending, such as interest-only loans, investor financing and low-deposit mortgages.

Just before Christmas, Treasurer Scott Morrison pointed out that APRA's so-called macroprudential policies had put the brakes on the east coast house price boom.

"With the slightest change to interest-only lending we've seen Sydney house prices fall from double digits, from 15 per cent, to 5 per cent in six months," he told reporters at the mid-year budget update.

"That's with the slightest, scalpel-like change to macroeconomics to housing borrowing."

However, Morgan Stanley's research implies that scalpel might be a bit sharper than either Mr Morrison or APRA realise.

"Since the implementation of the latest round of macroprudential measures in mid-2017, the share of new interest-only (IO) loans has declined sharply from 36 per cent to 16 per cent," the analysts observed.

"The sharp decline in interest-only lending suggests banks and borrowers are responding quickly to tighter supervision and higher rates on IO loans.

"The move to principal and interest loans incurs a sharp increase in debt-servicing payments, on average reducing disposable income by around 7 per cent.

"Additionally, our Alphawise survey suggests that interest-only borrowers are relatively high risk, as they are more highly leveraged, have fewer savings and are more likely to manage costs through credit cards and consumer finance."

The particularly striking effect of home lending limits on the Sydney market, and to a lesser extent Melbourne, is likely due to their relative expensiveness, meaning borrowers in those cities need bigger loans to buy property.

If banks cut bank the amount they are willing to lend in response to regulatory restrictions then many prospective buyers are knocked out of the market at current prices.

High immigration intake 'reducing housing surplus'

One factor that Morgan Stanley argues is preventing an even steeper decline for major east coast housing markets is population growth, driven by net migration of 245,000 people over the past financial year.

"This has supported demand for housing, and reduced the surplus created by the rapid increase in supply over the past few years," the analysts noted.

"This has been particularly notable in Victoria, where interstate migration has also boosted population growth to 3.2 per cent, versus NSW at 2.3 per cent.

"However, on a national level we still estimate that supply of ~225,000 is running ahead of demand (~185,000)."

This conclusion tallies with other recent research on the housing supply-demand balance.