It's so cold in the US that alligators are poking their snouts through ice to survive

Alligators in North Carolina are trying to stay alive in a frozen pond by sticking their snouts through a sheet of ice and falling into hibernation during the brutal cold spell ravaging the United States.

Footage taken by an NBC affiliate station showed a handful of the reptiles at the Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach breathing through gaps they created using their snouts in a pond that has been frozen by the brutal cold spell ravaging the United States.

Experts say once the alligators are able to breathe through the ice, they fall into a state of hibernation known as brumation by lowering their body temperatures and metabolism.

Once it becomes warm and the ice melts, the creatures thermoregulate their body temperatures to their regular state.

Bone-chilling arctic air has created dangerous conditions for a large portion of the US and has resulted in at least 18 deaths since the beginning of the new year, including four in North Carolina traffic accidents and three in Texas.

The weather has played havoc with US wildlife, with frozen iguanas dropping from trees and frozen sharks washing up on the beach.

Reuters