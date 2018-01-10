Quiz: How much do you know about telescopes?

Updated 10 January 2018, 6:15 AEDT

Telescopes allow us to peer back to the furthest reaches of the universe; there are lots on earth, quite a few in space, and there's even one mounted on a 747.

Telescopes allow us to peer back to the furthest reaches of the universe; there are lots on earth, quite a few in space, and there's even one mounted on a 747. Test your knowledge of the tools that tell us about the heavens.