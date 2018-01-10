Steve Bannon's fall is complete — ousted even from his beloved Breitbart

Updated 10 January 2018, 13:40 AEDT

Steve Bannon was one of the chief architects of Donald Trump's nativist Make America Great Again rebellion. (Credit: Reuters)

The rise and fall of Steve Bannon is complete — the question remains what it means for the alt-right movement.

Once United States President Donald Trump's campaign manager and chief strategist at the White House, he's now been pushed out of Breitbart, the news site of choice for Mr Trump's supporters.

When he was sacked from Pennsylvania Avenue he boasted of being able to return to his weapons and wreak havoc on his Republican enemies via Breitbart.

So how did it come to this?

It's an ancient tale repeated over and over through time — hubris amplifying an ego to the point that he thought he was more powerful than the king.

Like many before him he was in for a rude shock.

Mr Bannon's time in the White House was marked by feuds, leaking against colleagues and triumphalism.

He was so out of control he thought it a good idea to have Michael Wolff — a journalist famous for biting the source that feeds — into the White House and to attack the President's family on the record.

It's hard to imagine a comment more likely to induce blinding rage in Mr Trump than "they're going to crack Don Jr like an egg on national TV" over the Russia investigation.

To appear to give the Russia inquiry credibility and to suggest the son that bears Donald Trump's name would be humiliated on his favourite medium of television — you can only imagine the reaction to that.

Mr Bannon's final excommunication happened the day Mr Trump spoke with Democrats about the need for a "bill of love" to assist undocumented young people.

The Trump internet are most unpleased with that development and are linking it to Mr Bannon's political execution.

One of the chief architects of the nativist Make America Great Again rebellion has gone from one of the top jobs in the White House to being too toxic even for their house publication Breitbart.

Mr Bannon was seen as the fire and thrust behind the most controversial parts of the Trump administration's anti-immigration agenda.

It remains to be seen if the engine can continue to pump without him.