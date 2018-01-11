Alleged dog kicker charged with animal cruelty on Queensland's Gold Coast

Updated 11 January 2018, 18:00 AEDT

A man who allegedly kicked and choked a pet dog at the side of a road on Queensland's Gold Coast is charged with one count of animal cruelty.

RSPCA is investigating video of a man kicking a dog by the side of the road on the Gold Coast. (Credit: ABC)

Man under investigation for treatment of dog on the Gold Coast

Video: Man under investigation for treatment of dog on the Gold Coast

A man is filmed kicking a dog by the side of the road at Currumbin on January 8, 2018. RSPCA is investigating the incident. (Credit: ABC licensed)

A man who allegedly kicked and choked a pet dog at the side of a road on Queensland's Gold Coast has been charged with one count of animal cruelty.

The RSPCA laid the charge under the Animal Care and Protection Act around 2:30pm and the man is expected to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court next month.

The organisation seized the dog after video of the man kicking the animal went viral on Monday afternoon.

The video was viewed more than 125,000 times in two hours before it was taken down from a social media site.

The person who posted the video said she had seen a man punch the dog with a closed fist.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said a 32-year-old man has been charged by summons.

"The act provides for a maximum penalty of three years in prison or a $220,000 fine," Mr Beatty said.