AIDS activists mourn death of Lucia Mazibuko, a grandmother who lent her voice to a global movement

Updated 12 January 2018, 14:15 AEDT

During the darkest days of the South Africa's AIDS epidemic, Lucia Mazibuko felt ashamed to walk down her own street.

The grandmothers are there before the sun comes up. Chopping, peeling, preparing vegetables. They'll be feeding hundreds of people in a few hours. A large white marquee is already set up outside.

Two women sit quietly inside the house, barely visible by the light of two candles. The coffin takes up most of the room — a beautiful coffin, smooth and shiny with varnish and big important handles. Inside is the body of Lucia Mazibuko.

This was Lucia's house — 13 Blue Gum Street in Alexandra, one of the poorest townships in Johannesburg.

There was a time Lucia felt ashamed to walk down Blue Gum Street. She was a mother who lost two daughters to AIDS.

"I used to say, 'am I a bad mother? Why me? Why is God always inside my house? Why is he taking all my kids?' There was a big stigma by that time," Lucia told Foreign Correspondent in 2014.

In the early 2000s, 600 people a day were dying of AIDS in South Africa. But the community was in denial.

Lucia cared for her AIDS-stricken daughters at home, until they died. She was tired and grieving, but like thousands of South African grandparents, she then faced the responsibility of caring for her orphaned HIV-positive grandchildren.

At that time, the South African government doubted the science of HIV-AIDS and refused to provide life-saving anti-retroviral medication. So, many of the grandchildren died. Needlessly.

Bogani died at the age of 10 in 2004. On a clear, cold Saturday morning, Blue Gum Street was blocked by the big white funeral tent erected in front of Lucia's house. School children led the procession to the cemetery on the hill, overlooking the township and the life that wasn't to be.

"So what I remember is when I saw the coffin going down I don't even remember well … that part makes me so … I don't want to remember that part. That was the part that breaks my heart," Lucia told Foreign Correspondent.

Only a few months after Bongani's death, the South African government finally started supplying much-needed anti-retroviral medication. Lucia had lost Bongani, but Bobo's life was saved. It was a horrible equation repeated throughout South Africa — those who lived long enough to receive medication and those who didn't.

Sometimes funeral tents were pitched in front of the same house four or five times, as the mother, father and then the HIV-positive children died one by one. Often it was only the youngest child who survived — and the grandmother. In South Africa, grandmothers are known as gogos, the Zulu word for grandmother.

The plight of the gogos of Alexandra township started gathering attention. A group of grandmothers in the Canadian town of Wakefield began writing to some of the Alexandra grannies. It was the start of a remarkable connection.

The Wakefield Grannies, as they're known, were led by Australian turned Canadian, Norma Geggie.

"We can't really understand the pain that they must suffer because there's nothing comparable... here," she told Foreign Correspondent.

"And of course it's the story of the AIDS epidemic and of course the fact that they've lost a whole generation.

"You know we think of motherhood as being the closest thing, but I think grand-motherhood is very important. Any woman who has a first grandchild feels as though they've arrived, really."

Several South African gogos were invited to attend a gathering in Canada. Lucia was one of them.

She'd never been overseas, never flown, but she joined hundreds of women marching on the streets of Toronto, demanding to be heard.

Grandmothers, united

A global movement began. More than 200 grandmothers' groups were formed from Canada to Africa, USA, UK and beyond, even in Australia. The Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign, coordinated by the Canadian Stephen Lewis Foundation, raised more than $25 million.

Lucia returned to Alexandra with confidence and a strong sense of purpose. When she walked down Blue Gum Street, people greeted her. Some invited her inside to ask her advice. She was, in her own words, "a somebody".

She started working at the Alex AIDS Orphans Project, encouraging other grandmothers to keep going and not give up. All those years of shame and grief fuelled a calm determination.

"If I was in Lucia's shoes, when she was so much discriminated against, I think I could have lost it. But she held it together. She said, 'I'm taking this situation as a challenge that I will overcome," said Diana Teffo, of the Alex AIDS Orphans Project.

At home, her last surviving grandson, Bobo was growing taller and stronger. He was HIV positive, but the medication was keeping him well.

"I just want to live. I don't want to die, not now, not ever. Not before him. He's like my friend … he's my everything," Lucia said in 2013.

Employment at the AIDS Orphans Trust allowed her to build an extra room on her tiny house. For the first time in as long as she could remember, she was happy.

Every Sunday she walked down the road, past the Busy Corner Internet Cafe, to a tiny shed. Holes in the galvanised iron allowed stripes of light to disrupt the darkness. It was a makeshift church, barely big enough for a dozen people. Lucia and the other members of the congregation danced around and around as a large, dark woman played a drum. Somewhere in the circles of dust and drum beats, Lucia found peace. She gave thanks for all she loved and asked God why he had taken so much from here. The answer was, there was no answer. But, that was comforting somehow.

Her grandson Bobo finished school. He got his girlfriend pregnant after the matric dance. Bobo became a father at 19. Lucia, a great-grandmother at 61. The baby girl was named Lindiwe, a Zulu name meaning 'the one people have been waiting for'.

Lucia wished Bobo had waited a little longer. But, that was the way it unfolded and baby Lindiwe was a treasure.

Lucia built another room on the house, and a small shop in the corner of the front yard, nicknamed a 'spaza shop' in township lingo. Renting out the spaza to a local shopkeeper was a way to make a little bit of extra money to support the growing extended family.

Life was getting better, but Lucia was getting tired. She was overweight and diagnosed with type-two diabetes and high blood pressure. While she spent so much time looking after others, she didn't look after herself. Like many of the other grandmothers in Alex, she cooked heavy traditional meals of maize meal and meat. There was no such thing as salad.

By December 2017, Lucia was struggling. She was short of breath, sweating and exhausted. Ms Teffo from the Alex AIDS Orphans Project insisted Lucia go to hospital. She was admitted, and then released only two days before Christmas. She was told to come back in two weeks for another check-up.

"The doctors send people home and tell them to come back in two weeks. But, they know that patient will be passed away by then. They are sending them home to die peacefully with family, rather than to die in a hospital bed," one of the other grannies said later.

On Christmas day, Lucia joked that it may be her last. But, she was happy and surrounded by family.

On Boxing Day morning, Lucia woke early. She went outside to sweep the front yard, she kept saying it was too hot inside the house. And then it was her time. That moment. She collapsed in the front yard at 63 years old.

Ms Teffo received a panicked phone call.

"When I answered, the paramedics said 'she's gone'. Then, I could hear the sons crying, they said to me, 'Mama Lucia just died. We are still holding her'," she said.

Lucia's family begged the paramedics to keep trying, to take her to hospital. But, she was dead. The paramedics were sorry. They left.

Within minutes, the news spread along Blue Gum Street and down past the Busy Corner Internet Cafe.

Gogos began arriving one by one. Together they carried Lucia's body into the lounge room, covered her with a blanket and closed her eyes. The grandmothers were there, together. Sisterhood. Grey haired, wise, soft skinned, round bodied, loving, brave, loyal sisterhood. Grandmotherhood.

The phones also started ringing half a world away in Canada. The Wakefield Grannies cried in each other's arms. But, they could picture the Alexandra gogos gently watching over Lucia's body.

"Ten gogos were there surrounding her while awaiting the morticians as her traumatised family gathered inside the house. Similarly, in Wakefield, 10 grannies gathered … to remember Lucia," Ruth Salmon of the Wakefield Grannies said.

"This to me is the beauty of a movement that brings older women together in mutual support. This is the work we embrace."

Lucia, the mother, who felt ashamed to walk down her own street during the darkest days of the AIDS epidemic, became a loving but outspoken grandmother.

Her words were heard all the way from South Africa to Canada, Australia and beyond.

"I was amazed at the transformation of Lucia from a traumatised victim, to a leader in her community," said Norma, of the Wakefield Grannies.

"She went on to get further training to qualify as a social worker to be part of Diana's team, visiting those in dire need in her community.

"Lucia had not only lost her daughters to AIDS while not understanding anything of the ravages of this disease, but also her grandson. My last communication from Lucia was a card just before Christmas. Her passing will not only be a loss to all the Alex gogos but also to the Wakefield Grannies."

Ms Teffo said the gogos are "heroes", whose work will benefit the community long into the future.

"Without them I don't see children growing up and being productive people in our society," she says.

"I think that their guidance, their love, their commitment to raise children at an age when they need somebody to look after them, it's just amazing. So amazing.

"If we didn't have grandmothers in the community, I think this community would be lost."

The funeral tent in front of Lucia's house is crowded. The grannies cooking for the wake leave their pots and pans for a few moments. They stand in a line, with their aprons on, speaking of their love and admiration for one of their own — Lucia Mazibuko.

"Hamba kahle," they say in Zulu. Go well.

A young, shy man dressed in black jeans and a jacket, keeps his distance from the crowd. He leans against a bin at the back of the spaza shop, watching the funeral service. It's too painful and confronting to sit in the front row, where he belongs. It's Bobo, 21 years old now. Little Lindiwe is two. Lucia was the only mother figure Bobo ever knew.

"Truly speaking, I've lost a lot in my life. She left me with some hard work to do. Because, I've got a family to look after and I believe I can do better in future. That's what I want to do for her. If my granny was still alive, I could have done things for her," he says.

When the service finishes, Bobo climbs into the back of a ute with other young men for the short drive to the cemetery. The convoy of cars leaves Blue Gum Street with lights flashing. The traffic stops as a mark of respect as they travel across the township.

Gogos holding umbrellas walk up the path to the gravesite. They wrap the coffin in soft blankets, for Lucia's last journey. They sprinkle handfuls of soil into the grave, before the young men take turns shovelling. With each stroke, the blanket covered coffin is gone.

When everyone else leaves, one gogo remains. A small woman. She tidies the flowers and the soil, just like she's tucking Lucia in. She kneels down to say one last goodbye.

Hamba kahle Mama Lucia. Hamba kahle.