Dolly Everett: Mental health experts call for parents of bullies to talk to their children

Updated 12 January 2018, 11:45 AEDT

Amy 'Dolly' Everett starred in an Akubra ad campaign featuring this picture, taken eight years ago. (Credit: ABC)

As the devastating effects of bullying are felt in the most dreadful way by one family, elsewhere another family, or perhaps more than one, is dealing with the knowledge their child was involved in the bullying that contributed to Amy 'Dolly' Everett taking her own life.

Many voices have called for action to stop bullying, but what does that mean when you are the parent of a bully?

Dolly's family are holding a service today in the Northern Territory to celebrate the 14-year-old's life, and have called on anyone who was involved in causing her distress to attend to see the fallout.

"If by some chance the people who thought this was a joke and made themselves feel superior by the constant bullying and harassment see this post, please come to our service and witness the complete devastation you have created," her father Tick wrote on Facebook.

Dolly's family says they are not interested in who pushed their daughter into despair, or why, and just want to spare any other family from going through the sadness they are feeling.

Jono Nicholas of mental health organisation ReachOut.com agrees no good can come from pointing fingers at this time.

He recommends anyone dealing with the situation focuses on making sure all young people connected with it are safe and well, and that no more harm comes to any of them.

"This is going to be a very, very emotional funeral. The death of any young person is going to be an emotional funeral," he says.

What he thinks the bullies need is for their parents or carers to help them understand what is going on and what the consequences of their actions are.

"One of the things we have to recognise with young people is that quite often in their development they don't see a link between their actions and consequences," he says.

Bullies' parents 'in denial'

Discovering that their child is involved with bullying can surprise some parents.

Many parents have no idea their child is a bully, family therapist Jacqueline McDiarmid says.

"Some parents are informed but do not take any action to work out these behaviours with their child," she says.

"They are in denial about their child."

Ms McDiarmid recommends the first thing to work out is whether the child's behaviour is the result of pack mentality, or whether they are acting alone.

If they are acting alone, she says questions need to be asked about whether something underlying is going on for that child, such as they are being bullied themselves, as is common, or they are facing some other stress at home.

Mr Nicholas agrees.

"When you look at these bullying scenarios, there's clearly one person who's distressed, but quite often two people who are distressed," he says.

Bullies can be victims too, expert says

Senior advisor on cyber safety at the Alannah and Madeline Foundation Jeremy Blackman says, in general, bullying situations can often be very complex, and the roles played by the bullies and the victim can sometimes swap.

The behaviour can often be a projection of a child's insecurity or anger, or an expression of things that are out of control in their life, he says.

Another possibility is that they are experiencing bullying or threatening behaviour at home.

Mr Blackman says these situations can be particularly difficult to deal with as it is hard for a parent who engages in this sort of behaviour to see it and to work through it.

Schools will also find this situation challenging, and both teachers and the parents of a bullied child will find it frustrating to deal with a parent who will not accept their child is involved with bullying.

Ms McDiarmid says it is the school's responsibility to facilitate meetings between parents of those involved in regular schoolyard bullying, but she says it is a common complaint that schools are not doing enough to deal with individual cases.

She thinks schools need to do much more to identify and work with both the bullies and the victims, and that even though schools do have processes in place to investigate the issue, it is often not enough or too late.

But schools should not be expected to solve the problem on their own, Mr Nicholas says.

He recommends parents take a constructive approach to the problem instead of assigning blame, and that if their desired outcome is not reached they should consider changing schools.

He thinks all parents could help their children recognise they are going to come across people in life who are not good for them, and who don't make them feel good, and that often the best solution is to stop spending time with them.