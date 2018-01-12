Jessica Falkholt: Former Home and Away actress's life support turned off after Boxing Day crash

Updated 12 January 2018, 13:45 AEDT

The 29-year-old actress, who was injured in a Boxing Day crash that killed her family, remains in a critical condition with her life support switched off, a hospital spokesperson confirms.

Jessica Falkholt was described as an amazing actress by the director of her upcoming film Harmony. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Former Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt's life support machine has been turned off but she remains in a critical condition, hospital officials have confirmed.

The 29-year-old was injured on Boxing Day in a fiery head-on crash on the NSW south coast that claimed the lives of her parents, Lars, 69, and Vivian Falkholt, 60.

Jessica Falkholt's sister Annabelle, 21, was also critically injured in the accident and died three days later in hospital.

The driver of the other car, 50-year-old Craig Whitall, also died at the scene after both cars were engulfed in flames.

Police said the crash was caused by one of the cars being on the wrong side of the road.

The ABC understands Jessica Falkholt's life support was turned off on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, hundreds of mourners gathered at St Mary's Church in Concord, Sydney, to farewell the Falkholt family.

Vivian Falkholt's brother Paul Ponticello spoke at the funeral service telling mourners the irony of the tragedy was that Mr Falkholt was a careful driver and would often plan out how long a journey would take.

"Their lives on this Earth ending on a highway makes absolutely no sense," he said.

Police said Mr Whitall, who was driving the other car, was driving with P-plates at the time, having only recently got his licence back.

Mr Whitall was well-known to police in his hometown of Ulladulla, had more than 60 offences on his record and had been jailed for driving while disqualified, authorities said.

The issue of whether Mr Whitall was on methadone or other drugs at the time of the crash will be part of the coronial investigation.

After the crash, Darien Collier was one of the first people on the scene and pulled the sisters from the wreckage.

In a Facebook post Mr Collier, of Wollongong, said describing the crash as horrific was a "massive understatement".

"The injuries on the two girls will be something I won't forget in a long time," he said.

Jessica Falkholt appeared as Hope Morrison on 16 episodes of Home and Away, with her stint on the long-running TV soap ending in November 2016.

In the aftermath of the crash, the director of soon-to-be released Australian film Harmony, in which Jessica Falkholt has the starring role, described her as an amazing actress who was "on her way to stardom".



"She was incredible to work with, very passionate, 1,000 per cent with every take," Corey Pearson said.

Road safety changes considered

On Thursday night a woman was killed and a five-year-old boy critically injured in a crash at Milton in New South Wales.

It was the third serious crash between Berry and Ulladulla in recent weeks, including the one in which the Falkholt family were killed.

New South Wales Roads Minister Melinda Pavey said the Boxing Day crash has prompted the Government to consider changing its road safety procedures.

The Government has also begun an investigation into the crash.

"It has just been a horrific crash and everything the community expects us to do to keep them safe hasn't worked in this instance," she said.