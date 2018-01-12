S***ty media men list: How the creator of a document detailing sexual misconduct came to out herself

Updated 12 January 2018, 13:30 AEDT

After months of intrigue and debate, an American writer reveals herself as the creator of a Google spreadsheet collecting accusations of sexual misconduct by men in the media industry.

The list had been circulating for some time.

On it were the names of about 70 men in the American media industry, names that had graced the pages of influential publications.

The Google Doc included the kinds of things they had been accused of, ranging from rape to creepy behaviour and other kinds of sexual misconduct.

It was created in October — carrying the disclaimer "take everything with a grain of salt" because it was labelled as "a collection of misconduct allegations and rumours" — and was passed among women working in the media in the US, who added their own experiences.

Within a few days, after becoming the subject of a story on Buzzfeed News and being uploaded to Reddit, the list gained attention. It sparked opinion pieces far and wide — about its significance, in the #metoo moment, and the ethical questions it prompted.

But the identity of its creator was not publicly known

Until now.

"In October, I created a Google spreadsheet called 'Shitty Media Men' that collected a range of rumours and allegations of sexual misconduct, much of it violent, by men in magazines and publishing," a writer named Moira Donegan wrote in The Cut on Wednesday.

"The anonymous, crowdsourced document was a first attempt at solving what has seemed like an intractable problem: how women can protect ourselves from sexual harassment and assault."

In the article, Donegan said she never expected the document to gain the kind of attention it did. She intended for it to be private.

"The hope was to create an alternate avenue to report this kind of behaviour and warn others without fear of retaliation," she wrote.

Too often, she said, police and HR departments did not take accusations seriously, or sided with accusers in positions of power.

"In contrast, the value of the spreadsheet was that it had no enforcement mechanisms: Without legal authority or professional power, it offered an impartial, rather than adversarial, tool to those who used it," she wrote.

"It was intended specifically not to inflict consequences, not to be a weapon — and yet, once it became public, many people immediately saw it as exactly that."

Why has she outed herself now?

Earlier this week, reports circulated that the magazine Harper's was preparing an article by writer Katie Roiphe for its March issue that would name the creator of the spreadsheet.

Some people thought this was a dangerous idea, that it would put the spreadsheet's creator at risk of physical harm, threats, intimidation and doxxing — essentially revealing online a whole bunch of private information about someone as a way to attack them.

One of those people was Brianna Wu, a video game developer, who had previously been trolled over gaming articles she had written.

Pretty soon, five writers had pulled stories from future issues of Harper's, according to The New York Times, in an attempt to pressure the magazine into killing the Roiphe piece. It's unclear what the piece will look like now.

But that's of little material comfort to Donegan.

"I still don't know what kind of future awaits me now that I've stopped hiding," she wrote.

Still, she said, when she created the list she had a long-held scepticism about whether powerful wrongdoers would ever get their comeuppance — "that it seemed like no-one in power cared about the women who were most vulnerable to it".

"I thought that women could create a document with the aim of helping one another in part because I assumed that people with authority didn't care about what we had to say there," she wrote.

"In this sense, at least, I am glad I was wrong."