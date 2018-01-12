Tim Pullen's body was burnt to ashes, not buried, prisoner tells parole board

Updated 12 January 2018, 15:55 AEDT

A prisoner fighting for release from jail after disposing of the body of a North Queensland man argues he has led police to his victim but the remains cannot be seen as they were "reduced to microscopic levels" by an attempt to cremate the dead man.

Gary and Leanne Pullen say today could be their last chance for answers. (Credit: ABC)

Timothy John Pullen went missing from Mackay in April 2012 and was killed and dumped somewhere west of Townsville over a drug debt, a court was told in 2016.

One of six men charged over the death, Stephen Dale Renwick, pleaded guilty to accessory to manslaughter after helping dispose of the 34-year-old's body, which has never been found.

Renwick is facing a parole board hearing in Brisbane in a bid to be released.

Mr Pullen's manslaughter sparked the introduction of "no body, no parole" laws in Queensland, where a prisoner cannot be released until they have made good attempts to lead police to their victim's body.

Renwick has twice given a location for the body, but despite searches the remains have never been found.

He appeared at the hearing in Brisbane via video link, where his lawyer Josh Fenton argued his client had told police where Mr Pullen was, but that an attempt to cremate him had reduced the remains to ashes.

He said when the "no body, no parole" laws were introduced, police approached Renwick in jail and he confessed to police that he cremated the body.

"There is no reason that he would lie at this point," Mr Fenton said.

"He doesn't have enough recollection of the precise location.

"He's doing his best to cooperate satisfactorily.

"The tragic fact is that the body has been reduced to such microscopic levels that it cannot be seen."

The court heard Renwick worked with Luke Shayne Kister to burn Mr Pullen, using an accelerant and logs to create a significant fire.

The court also heard Cyclone Debbie passed over the area and may have moved what remained after the fire.

The parole board has reserved its decision on the matter.

Pullen family wants closure

His mother Leanne Pullen said her family wanted closure and "so much rides on today".

She said the new 'no body no parole' laws were too ambiguous.

"I was hoping it would be very black and white — that if the body isn't found well then you don't get parole," Ms Pullen said.

"But it's if you cooperate, and ultimately it's up to the Parole Board to decide whether you cooperated or not."

"Ultimately the greatest outcome our family can have is that Renwick actually talks and tells the truth and tells where Tim is.

"At the end of the day, if he doesn't and for some reason he is released on parole, our chances of ever finding Tim I believe will be gone.

"We live with that question — where is Tim?

"We spend our whole life wondering.

"You can wake up every day and mean to be happy but you have that in your head constantly."

Timothy Pullen's father Gary said Renwick had made two previous "admissions" to police about the location of his son's body, but when police searched the areas they found nothing.

Gary and Leanne Pullen received an apology from Queensland's Corrective Services Minister last year after they were kept in the dark about the parole of another man involved in the manslaughter.