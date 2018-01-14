Women's TDU rider reveals brutal injuries after crashing out of stage one

Updated 15 January 2018, 0:20 AEDT

A Women's Tour Down Under rider who crashed out of stage one of the race, sustaining a mild concussion, tweets images of the injuries she sustained.

Rebecca Wiasak sustained a mild concussion during stage one, ruling her out of the race. (Credit: ABC licensed)

A Women's Tour Down Under rider has revealed the brutal injuries she sustained after crashing out of stage one of the race late last week.

Rebecca Wiasak was a guest rider for Holden Team Gusto Racing, but was unable to continue past stage one after the crash.

She posted pictures on Twitter on Sunday showing the injuries she sustained and said a, "mild concussion meant a few days off the bike to recover".

"This sport provides some of the most exhilarating highs and the crappiest lows," she said.

Stage one of the Women's Tour Down Under was in Gumeracha in the Adelaide Hills and was won by Annette Edmondson.

Katrin Garfoot took out stage two on Friday, while Amanda Spratt was the stage three winner on Saturday.

The final stage is scheduled to take place in Adelaide this evening.

Spratt is expected to claim back to back Women's Down Under titles.