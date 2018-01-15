Antifa: The hard left's call to arms

Mr Dixon, 45, is a member of the far-left group Redneck Revolt, whose chapters have multiplied in the past year from just a handful to over 30 across the United States, they claim.
Their ranks are swelling in response to a resurgence of white supremacist groups, in part emboldened by President Donald Trump's election victory.
Redneck Revolt is part of the rapidly-growing "Antifa" movement — short for anti-fascists.
Many are wary about showing their faces in public or talking to the media, for fear of a backlash from the police, thefar rightand even their own families.
After lengthy persuasion, the Silver Valley chapter of Redneck Revolt in North Carolina allowed Foreign Correspondent rare access to their world of guns, resistance and camaraderie.
"We want our story told because it's ordinary people standing up against fascism, facing down fear, and attempting to reshape our small corner of the world into a space of egalitarianism and shared efforts for our needs and desires," Mr Dixon says.
He is articulate, friendly and disarming, even when holding an assault rifle.
Antifa groups like Redneck Revolt believe Americans are foolish if they dismiss the rise of white supremacist groups.
"Back 10 years ago there were a handful — today there are many more," says Mark Bray, a left-wing scholar and author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.
"You organise against these small groups as if they could be the starting points of future murderous movements or regimes, and you stand up to them by any means necessary."
In the wake of the Charlottesville tragedy, police have had a bigger presence at confrontations between right and left protesters, and have mostly managed to keep the two sides apart during the official rallies — but there has been some violence once police left.
He first encountered Redneck Revolt at a pro-Trump rally when one of his members tried to assault one of theirs.
Back then he felt "complete, utter hatred" towards the leftists.
"At one time I was solid 'unite the right'," Mr Allen says.
"I thought originally that they was just 100 per cent anti-Americans."
He attributes that to misinformation in the media.
"Once I started seeing the bullshit out there and wanting to know the facts and get to learn, that's when I started realising 'we the people' means 'we the people'. We're all the people," Mr Allen says.
Part of Redneck Revolt's mission is to win over rural, working-class Americans like Mr Allen, who may be susceptible to the ideologies of the far right.
"I really don't imagine this to be some kind of conversion crusade. But it really is trying to establish lines ofaffiliation, lines of affection, even," Mr Dixon says.
"I'm trying to get them to point their guns in the right direction."
Mr Dixon's friend is having problems with the sight on their AR-15. He walks over and helps fix it.
Despite criticism, Redneck Revolt members like Mr Dixon remain defiant about their right to bring weapons to rallies.
"We know that this is a real danger and we're not willing to abdicate our own security to the state," he says.
"So having access to guns and the willingness to discipline ourselves around it I think are crucial features of our contemporary existence.
"I'm not going to be passive or a spectator or fall back behind some kind of centrist line that outsources resistance to fascism, say, to thestate, imagining the police will, quote, 'do their job'.
"Because I would argue they have a stake in the far-right ideology — incarceration rates, deportation rates, endless war against people abroad."
Mr Dixon says it is a false moral equivalence to say those on the left who are prepared to use violence are just as bad as those on the right.
"When the left uses violence, in the rare cases that it happens, it's resistance," Mr Dixon says.
"When those actions are taken, it's because some other kind of threat has already materialised and therefore, that danger coming from far-right action justifies or necessitates some kind of intervention with force.
"Has any left person fired in a protest? No. Has anyone from the left killed anyone?" he asks rhetorically.
Mr Dixon grew up in a military family. His father was a career army officer and his grandfather was a bomber pilot in WWII.
He says his grandfather would be appalled at the rise of fascism and racism in America today and he has vowed to carry on the fight that began generations ago.
"I'm not going to let people fly swastikas freely on the streets of the United States," he says.
"I'm never going to stand by and let people get hurt."
Redneck Revolt airs on Foreign Correspondent at 8.30pm tonight on ABC TV
Credits
Reporting: Stephanie March
Video: John Mees and Aaron Ernst
Photography: John Mees, Abdul Aziz, Daniel Hosterman, agencies