Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios, Daria Gavrilova power through to second round

Updated 15 January 2018, 23:15 AEDT

Nick Kyrgios maintains his perfect record in the first round of the Australian Open, while fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova downs Irina Falconi to advance through.

Nick Kyrgios' victory was helped by 16 aces through the game. (Credit: AAP)

Nick Kyrgios has maintained his perfect record in the first round of the Australian Open, making short work of Brazilian opponent Rogerio Dutra Silva.

Australia's top hope of ending a 40-year wait for a home-grown winner at Melbourne Park eased into the second round with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over the world number 100, helped by 16 aces.

Kyrgios will play Viktor Troicki on Wednesday after the Serbian denied Australian Alex Bolt wildcard in five sets on day one of the Open.

Fellow Australians Samantha Stosur, Jason Kubler, Alex Bolt and Jaimee Fourlis were not so lucky, dropping out of the first round — but Matthew Ebden, Olivia Rogowska and John Millman join Kyrgios in going through.

Kyrgios was irrepressible on serve, railing aces that topped out at 217 kilometres an hour.

Without strapping on his troubled knee, the 22-year-old played with freedom — and crucially for his injury issues, got off court in just 95 minutes.

Kyrgios' four matches on the way to the Brisbane International title means he's played more competitive tennis than most of his Open rivals.

Having backed off the training since arriving at Melbourne Park, the quick dismissal of Dutra Silva allows his trainers to maintain control of his workload in the early stages of the fortnight-long event.

In the first two sets, Kyrgios showed all the hallmarks of a maturing player, as he has pledged to become.

He cruised through the opening set in under half an hour, slamming seven aces and making just seven unforced errors.

Kyrgios admits he was 'very nervous' before match

The fiery Kyrgios is often controversial, and today was no different — he was slapped with a code violation after swearing at the crowd as they heckled his serve.

He went on to save a break point, and had a conversation with umpire at the change of ends.

"All you have to do is say, 'Please be quiet when the player is serving'," Kyrgios said.

"If you did it the first time, he wouldn't have done it a second time, correct?"

The Canberran closed the match out on his next service match, before confessing anxiety before taking the court.

"I was very nervous coming our here for the first match," he said.

"I don't think I played as well as I did in Brisbane.

"I knew today I was facing a tough competitor. I'm just happy to be here, riding confidence from Brisbane ... and playing well."

Gavrilova through after win over Falconi

Meanwhile, Australian number 2 Daria Gavrilova produced a performance worthy of the Australian Open's biggest stage, downing Irina Falconi to advance to the second round.

On the bright lights of Rod Laver Arena, she turned it on against the American qualifier, winning 6-1, 6-1 in 63 minutes.

Gavrilova lost her opening serve, but then put together nine straight games to take a stranglehold of the match, progressing to a clash with Belgian world number 36 Elise Mertens on Wednesday.

"I'm really happy with the way I played today," she said.

"All I thought about was competing and I did that well."

Gavrilova's success was built off her return of serve.

She did not allow Falconi a single service hold, tallying a mammoth 13 break points in seven games.

She recorded 23 winners to five in a dominant display over the qualifier — which would have been fellow Australian Priscilla Hon if their third-round qualifying clash on Sunday went the other way.

"I'm not putting expectations on myself and no-one in my team does," she said.

"All I do is go out and fight every point."

AAP