The myth of 'the seducer': how French attitudes gloss over sexual harassment

Updated 15 January 2018, 14:05 AEDT

It's no surprise the open letter signed by Catherine Deneuve denouncing the #metoo movement came from France, where sexual harassment is virtually enshrined in Gallic mythos, writes Anne Bagamery.

It looked unstoppable. The wave of protest that followed sexual-abuse accusations last year against the movie producer Harvey Weinstein and a long list of powerful men turned into a tsunami that seemed to sweep away everything in its wake.

But this past week, an open letter signed by a hundred French women, including the actress Catherine Deneuve, threw a contrarian wrench into the conversation by asserting that, while of course rape is a crime, sexually emancipated men and women nonetheless have a "right" to come on to one other — even if the come-on is unwelcome.

The letter, published on January 9 in the French daily Le Monde, went viral with its highly quotable contentions: that a man should not lose his job for attempting to "steal a kiss" or "touch a knee"; that women "can in the same day lead a professional team and enjoy being the sexual object of a man without being a 'slut' nor a vile accomplice of the patriarchy;" and that "far from helping women to empower themselves," campaigns such as #metoo and the French #balancetonporc (Call Out Your Pig) serve "the interests of the enemies of sexual freedom".

Backlash to the backlash

The reaction to the letter was immediate, and mostly negative. The leader of a French group called Osez le Feminisme (Dare to Be Feminist) wrote that the signatories of the letter were "using their media visibility to trivialise sexual violence." The Italian actress Asia Argento, who has accused Weinstein of rape, tweeted that the "interiorised misogyny" of Deneuve and the others "has lobotomised them to the point of no return".

Leila Slimani, a French-Moroccan writer who received France's prestigious Prix Goncourt for fiction in 2016, wrote forcefully in the magazine Liberation:

"I claim my freedom from commentaries on my attitude, my clothes, the way I walk, the shape of my buttocks, the size of my breasts. I claim my right to tranquillity, solitude, to advance without fear."

But the Deneuve letter also drew expressions of support from several quarters, including — unsurprisingly, perhaps — Silvio Berlusconi. The former Italian prime minister, who is trying for a political comeback after a string of misconduct allegations (and a conviction for tax fraud in 2013), said that it was "natural" that "women are happy that a man courts them".

Deneuve, 74, had already waded into controversial territory last year by criticising the hashtag movements as "excessive" and unhelpful. "After 'Call out your pig,' what are we going to have, 'Call out your whore?'" she said. She has also supported the director Roman Polanski in his fight against US statutory rape charges, angering some critics.

Letter reflects French attitudes

While a backlash against the Weinstein backlash was probably inevitable — part of the pendulum swing of public commentary in the age of social media — the fact that the most prominent pushback came from France, and especially French women, is not surprising to anyone who has lived and worked here.

Despite the many outward manifestations of gender equality — including some laudable social policies, like taxpayer-funded support for families and working parents — France is still a country that clings to deeply rooted ideas about the place of men and women.

And that makes discussion of issues related to sex, power and gender nuanced, to say the least.

Michelle Perrot, a gender historian and author, told Katrin Bennhold of The New York Times in 2011:

"Our sexual revolution was never egalitarian. In France, we've never completely shed the pre-revolution tradition of gallantry that puts women in a subordinate role and ultimately turns them into sex objects."

The 'seducer' and the 'libertine'

Much has been written about the central place of seductiveness in French culture. "La séduction" is a term that means more than simply sex appeal, encompassing intellectual prowess, persuasiveness, love of life.

"In politics it is very important to seduce," the journalist Anne Sinclair said in 2006 when asked about the reputation of her then-husband, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, for being a seducer. She added that she was "very proud" of him for this.

She was not the only one. Strauss-Kahn, a former French finance minister and head of the International Monetary Fund, was the leading contender to be the Socialist candidate for the French presidency in 2012 — his political ascendance unfettered by the open secret of his sexual activities and at least one prior accusation of attempted rape (by the journalist Tristane Banon, in 2007).

Strauss-Kahn and his defenders argued for years that he was simply "libertine" — a sexual adventurer, a character inscribed in the French consciousness since before the Revolution.

His downfall, which began in 2011 after he was charged with the attempted rape of a hotel maid in New York, was thought at the time to be a game-changer in France: At last, women will speak up and be believed; at last, powerful men will not be able to abuse their power.

And, for a time, that was true. A junior minister in the government of President Nicolas Sarkozy, Georges Tron, was pushed out in 2011 after two women came forward to sue him for repeated sexual harassment between 2007 and 2010.

The outrage cycle

But the game did not change for long. Scandalous behaviour did not go away. A Green Party member of parliament, Denis Baupin, was forced to resign in 2016 after being accused by multiple women of acts ranging from lewd text messages in meetings to groping.

And just last October, Strauss-Kahn shared a podium at a political event with the current French president, Emmanuel Macron — giving life to rumours that a comeback might be in the works.

Little wonder, then, that after several years of Weinstein-like cycles of denunciation, shock-horror, recriminations and backlash, the Deneuve letter touched a nerve.

Haven't we been here before? Isn't this all just human nature? Are we going to tar every misbehaving person with the same brush? Can't we all just get along?

Anyone who has attended even one dinner party in France knows that French men and women do not shy away from a good argument.

But there are limits. Agnès C. Poirier, a French writer and political commentator, wrote in The New York Times over the weekend that the Deneuve letter reflected a Gallic brand of feminism:

"[…] a kind of harmony between the sexes that is particularly French. This does not mean that sexism doesn't exist in France — of course it does. It also doesn't mean we don't disapprove of the actions of men like Mr Weinstein. What it does mean is that we are wary of things that might disturb this harmony."

Anne Bagamery is a writer based in Paris.