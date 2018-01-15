UKIP leader faces calls to quit over girlfriend's remarks about Meghan Markle

Updated 15 January 2018, 8:40 AEDT

The leader of Britain's eurosceptic UK Independence Party faces calls to stand down after a newspaper publishes racist messages sent by his girlfriend about Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle.

The leader of the pro-Brexit UK Independence Party is facing pressure to resign after his girlfriend said black people were "ugly" and that Prince Harry's fiance Meghan Markle would "taint" the royal family.

Key points: Leader Henry Bolton left his wife for model and UKIP member Jo Marney

Marney sent messages that were offensive about Markle and black people

UKIP representatives are calling for Bolton's resignation

Jo Marney, the 25-year-old girlfriend of UKIP leader Henry Bolton, sent a series of text messages that were obtained by UK newspaper The Mail on Sunday.

In the messages, the model expressed her dislike for Ms Markel, describing her as a "dumb little commoner" with a "tiny brain".

She also said other cultures were "pushing their way to the top" in a move that she believed could result in a "black king".

In a statement to the newspaper, Ms Marney apologised unreservedly.

"The opinions I expressed were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context. Yet I fully recognise the offence they have caused," the statement said.

Ms Marney was immediately suspended from UKIP, but her comments have led to calls for her boyfriend, Henry Bolton, to resign.

As yet, he hasn't commented on his girlfriend's choice of words.

'He must go'

In 2017 Mr Bolton was the fourth leader in a year to be appointed to the helm of UKIP, a party which helped bring about the Brexit vote.

Since Mr Bolton, 54, left his wife and began a relationship with the model, British newspapers have been interested in the UKIP leader for all the wrong reasons.

Last week, before the latest scandal emerged, he said the media coverage about his personal life was an unwanted distraction.

"Quite honestly, I would not have wanted in any way the publicity this has attracted. I would like it to die down," Mr Bolton said.

Bill Etheridge, a UKIP Member of the European Parliament, said Mr Bolton should resign, to save his party from "horrific headline after horrific headline".

"Frankly he's a distraction," he said.

"The way he's handling it, he's unprofessional, he's a political lightweight, completely out of his depth.

"It's not good enough and he must go."

UKIP has seen its fortunes fade dramatically since the Brexit referendum.

Led by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, UKIP won nearly 4 million votes in 2015, 12.6 per cent of those cast, on its anti-European Union platform, putting it at the forefront of British politics even though it managed to win just one seat in parliament.

After Mr Farage resigned as leader in 2016, the party's support base eroded and it received just 1.8 per cent of the vote in last year's general election.

Mr Etheridge said the Brexit movement was at risk of losing its way without effective leadership.

"This really is last chance saloon," he said.

"We've got to get people involved … [to] give people some hope that Brexit is not going to be hijacked."