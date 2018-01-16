Australian Open: Destanee Aiava compared to Serena Williams after loss to Simona Halep

Updated 16 January 2018, 19:40 AEDT

Australian teen Destanee Aiava has drawn comparisons to Serena Williams following a spirited straight-sets loss to world number one Simona Halep in the opening round of the Australian Open.

The powerful Aiava led Halep 5-2 in the first set before the Romanian roared back to eventually win 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena.

Halep paid tribute to Aiava, comparing the 17-year-old to 23-time major champion Serena Williams.

"She is very talented and powerful," said Halep, who is coached by Australian Darren Cahill.

"I think she is going to be very good in the future. I can say she is a little bit like Serena … and she looks like her."

Halep had overcome injury to see off the challenge of Aiava, having needed a medical time-out after rolling her left ankle in the second set.

Aiava, who sits at 193 on the WTA rankings, also required medical assistance after complaining of shortness of breath when leading the opening set.

She was unable to convert either of two set points in the eighth game and then won only two more games for the remainder of the match.

Only last week, Aiava was close to tears, claiming she needed a break from the sport after a heavy loss to Eugenie Bouchard at the Kooyong Classic.

Bouchard is the second-round opponent for Halep, who will undergo further treatment on her ankle.

Thompson shows fight but falls short in first round

Australia's Jordan Thompson came close to pulling off a brilliant five-set comeback before bowing out against Argentina's Nicolas Kicker in the men's draw.

Kicker advanced 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 to end Thompson's Melbourne Park run at the first hurdle.

Two sets down and with the Argentine well on top, Thompson scrambled hard to edge the third set, triggering a major momentum shift on Court Eight.

Suddenly, the 23-year-old was in cruise control, easing through the fourth set to set up a deciding fifth.

And it looked like that momentum would continue as he broke Kicker early in the fifth, only for Kicker to break straight back.

It was up to Thompson to engineer yet another break, but instead he lost way with the service, as Kicker took advantage of the Australian's frustrations to canter home.

Kicker will next face Slovakia's Lukas Lacko, who shocked Canadian star Milos Raonic in four sets.

Teen wildcard Alexei Popyrin, who won the boys title at the French Open last year, lost in four sets to American Tim Smyczek over two hours and 57 minutes.

The 18-year-old Popyrin claimed a marathon second set but lost 6-3, 6-7 (14-16), 6-3, 6-3 to his more experienced opponent.

Meanwhile, local wildcard hopeful Ajla Tomljanovic looked up for the contest against heavily-fancied Lucie Safarova, but ultimately fell short inside an hour-and-a-half.

Safarova, the Czech 29th seed, was out-aced six to four by the quick Tomljanovic, but ultimately enjoyed a more accurate first-service game to win 7-5, 6-3.

Another of the Australians awarded wildcards, Lizette Cabrera, lost in straight sets to Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, 7-6, 6-4.

ABC/AAP