Car drives onto Brisbane bike and pedestrian boardwalk

Updated 17 January 2018, 0:15 AEDT

Pedestrians and cyclists were stunned to see the car in the middle of the wooden pathway before 7:00pm near the Queensland State Library and Art Gallery.

Police and security guards attempt to remove a car from a boardwalk along the Brisbane River. (Credit: ABC)

Police have removed a car from a popular pedestrian and cycle boardwalk at Brisbane's South Bank precinct this evening.

It's unknown how the car got onto the boardwalk and how far it was driven.

The boardwalk is more than 400 metres long and the car was located near the middle.

Pedestrian and cycle traffic was stopped as an officer moved the vehicle through a nearby driveway.

A middle-aged woman sitting nearby appeared to be the driver.