GPS trackers for children and smartphone spying: Welcome to the new frontier of digital parenting

Smart watches that track your children's movements and apps that spy on their phones spark warnings from child psychology and privacy experts, but parents argue they keep kids safe.

The latest smart watches allow parents to remotely monitor their children. (Credit: ABC)

Smart watches that allow parents to track their children's movements and apps that spy on their phones are all part of a new frontier of digital parenting that has sparked warnings from child psychology and privacy experts.

But parent advocates of the new technology argue they keep kids safe and provide invaluable peace of mind.

Perth mother Rayleen Thorne has a six-year-old boy, Dylan, who has a life-threatening form of epilepsy that can cause seizures at any time.

His seven-year-old brother, Jett, has seen this happen many times, since he was two-and-a-half years old, and sometimes the way he copes is to run away.

After having to call in police to find him four times in one month, his parents turned to technology to help.

When they discovered a new type of smart watch for children, which includes a GPS tracker, and gave one to Jett it changed their lives.

"If something was ever to happen and Jett was to be with us and take off … I can't choose between both kids," Ms Thorne said.

"I could then look after my younger son who has the chronic medical issue knowing that Jett would be OK."

Geo-fences and removal alarms

The watches allow parents to set up "geo-fences" around areas like a school, and if the child leaves that area parents are sent an alert.

Some models can be programmed to alert parents if the watch is removed.

Many also allow the child to use the watch to call their parents and other pre-determined numbers in the case of an emergency with the simple touch of a button.

They are geared towards children, with in-built games and activity trackers.

The devices have had such an impact on Ms Thorne and her family, they have started a small business selling the product online.

She said while she would not use the watch to track older children, for young ones it brings peace of mind.

"At the end of the day, it's all about adding security," she said.

"For our situation, Jett was six years old when we were having these issues, so for me it was definitely a safety issue.

"It was the best thing I could do at the time."

Spyware that lets you monitor your kids

As the smart watches become more popular in Australia, so too have apps which can be secretly installed on children's phones.

The type of app available to parents varies considerably.

At one end, parents and teenagers can track phone use habits together. At the other, parents can spy on every keystroke without their child's knowledge, activate their microphone remotely and even record their voice calls.

But Australian Privacy Foundation Chair David Vaile says parents should consider where their children's data was being stored when using such devices, and what happens to it in the long-term.

"It's not a question of whether it's between you and your child — these typically are devices and tools that will deliberately capture and leak and distribute data about you to someone else for purposes unknown, really," he said.

He said many firms' business models even traded on people's metadata.

"It's not starting from an assumption that it's going to be secure and private and your data's really your own," Mr Vaile said.

"Many of them … trade on your data.

"They basically say, 'we are going to do commercial surveillance on your data, we're going to monetise it, that's the price of entry here'."

Sacrificing trust for security

Child psychology expert Dr Mandie Shean said it might sometimes be appropriate to use technology to monitor a child's activity and location, such as at a concert or shopping mall where you worried you might lose them.

But she cautioned parents that they risked damaging their relationship with their children through the use of devices like the watches and apps.

"Any relationship is based on trust," she said.

"To take that away, I don't think people understand the consequences of that.

"When your child is struggling, they need that trust bond to come back to you and report, so if you're having to track all of that, you lose that with your child."

She also warned children's development might be negatively affected by too much monitoring.

"I think the thought that you can use technology to protect them from everything is faulty, because what you're actually doing is you're not teaching them to have a checking system themselves," Dr Shean said.

"What we want to do is help children become adults and teach them to make their own decisions, to be responsible, to be trustworthy."