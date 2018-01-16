Harry Potter spin-off movie Voldemort: Origins of the Heir 'surprisingly good', viewed millions of times

Updated 16 January 2018, 20:05 AEDT

Harry Potter fans make their own free-to-watch film that chronicles villain Lord Voldemort's past — and it's already racked up more than 6 million views.

The film tells the story of Tom Marvolo Riddle's transformation into Voldemort. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Harry Potter fans have made their own Warner Bros-approved film that follows villain Lord Voldemort's origin story — and it has already racked up more than 6 million views on YouTube.

Voldemort: Origins of the Heir has been praised by some viewers as .

The film is a prequel to the Harry Potter series and tells the story of Hogwarts student and Slytherin house heir Tom Marvolo Riddle's transformation into the Dark Lord.

"The movie follows the part of his life that has mostly been left out in the official movies of the saga," filmmakers Tryangle Films said in a statement.

The plot also follows the heirs of the other Hogwarts houses — Gryffindor, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

The filmmakers crowdfunded the film on Kickstarter, saying they wanted to "prove how, with commitment and passion, even without large Hollywood funds, it is possible to realise competitive and valuable movies".

But soon, Warner Bros — which owns the Harry Potter film rights — came knocking.

After a "private and confidential discussion", Warner Bros allowed the fans to continue making their film — as long as it was free to watch.

"The only thing we can say is that they let us proceed with the film, in a non-profit way, obviously," director Gianmaria Pezzato told Polygon.

The 52-minute film was shot in Italy, with a budget of about $23,000.

ABC News has contacted Tryangle Films for comment.