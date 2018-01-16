Meet Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the only person pardoned by US President Donald Trump

Updated 17 January 2018, 0:15 AEDT

The newly announced Arizona Senate candidate is described as the toughest sheriff in America and he's certainly the most controversial.

Controversial former sheriff Joe Arpario wants to shake up Washington DC by winning a seat in the US Senate.

He's most famous for being the only person pardoned by US President Donald Trump.

During his tenure as a sheriff, Mr Arpaio set up a tent city to house prisoners in the Arizona desert, where temperatures can reach 50 degrees, and forced inmates on the chain gang to wear pink underwear.

Maricopa County, which had the highest vote for Mr Trump in the presidential election, also had to pay out millions as a result of lawsuits for alleged police brutality.

Now Mr Arpaio wants to head to Washington DC to shake up the Senate by winning a seat as an Arizona Republican.

To his supporters, his tough stance on illegal immigration made him an old-school American hero, not afraid to tell it how it is.

To his critics he's a racist bully and his political renaissance, after being convicted on contempt of court charges for refusing to stop racially profiling Hispanics, represents everything that's wrong with Donald Trump's America.

7.30 got an exclusive interview with Mr Arpaio in the Arizona desert outside Phoenix.

He still uses a typewriter, a flip phone and is full of stories, like the time he arrested Elvis Presley in the late 1950s.

Here's some excerpts from our interview with Mr Arpaio, who at 85 is the oldest man to run for the US Senate.

'Just think what will happen if I'm a US senator'

Mr Arpaio said he wants to go to Washington to "straighten things out".

"If I've been controversial and all the threats had been after me as sheriff, just think what will happen if I'm a US senator," he said.

"I won't be going there to make another career. I'll go there to straighten things out.

"I think I've proved in my life I know how to do it."

On the President's tweeting

"I have Twitter but I don't know how to use it. I have my people punch in," he said.

"I've a Facebook, I don't use it. He [Mr Trump] does. Why not? We're living in a different age.

"What do you want him to do, put up smoke signals?"

On those infamous tents

"[If] our troops can live in tents, what's wrong with a convicted criminal?" he said.

"That's the answer I give to everybody and it shuts everybody up."

On Republican senators John McCain and Jeff Flake criticising Mr Trump

"They're critics against me, too. When I got my pardon, which I didn't ask for, two senators, McCain and Flake, went public blasting the pardon," he said.

"I'm not going to get into them. But it might be great to have a senator that supports the President.

"I think the President is the boss, regardless of what you say.

"And when you work for a boss, I think you ought to give them some type of loyalty.

"If you don't like what your boss does, go find another job. Very simple."

On his conviction for contempt of court

In July last year a judge ruled Mr Arpaio had wilfully violated a 2011 injunction barring his officers from stopping and detaining Latino motorists solely on suspicion that they were in the country illegally.

He had been scheduled to be sentenced on October 5 and faced a fine and maximum sentence of six months in jail.

Mr Trump granted Mr Arpaio a pardon in August.

"What did it take, eight years to get me on what? A misdemeanour, contempt of court?" he said.

"Probably no-one in history has spent $2 million on a misdemeanour; contempt. Same time you can get for a barking dog.

"I'm not done yet. If everybody thinks that I'm going away, I'm going to keep doing everything I can to support the President of the United States."