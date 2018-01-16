Neil Prakash: Australian Islamic State terrorist linked with failed Statue of Liberty bomb plot

Updated 16 January 2018, 9:45 AEDT

Neil Prakash, one of Australia's most infamous members of the Islamic State group, is linked to a failed terror plot to attack the statue of liberty in New York, court documents reveal.

Islamic State member and recruiter Neil Prakash has been linked with a plot to blow up the Statue of Liberty in New York. (Credit: ABC)

Court documents show Prakash foiled an attempt by an FBI informant to contact Munter Omar Saleh who has pleaded guilty to planning an attack.

Prakash's nom de guerre Abu Khalid al Kambodi is mentioned by prosecutors in sentencing documents filed in New York.

The documents show a confidential FBI informant claimed Prakash had directed him to make contact with Saleh.

Prakash denied to Saleh that he had done so.

Seamus Hughes, the deputy director of the program on extremism at George Washington University said the extent of Prakash's involvement remained unclear.

"So we had five individuals in New York who were interested in committing an attack in the name of ISIS, one of them reached out to Neil to see if he could vouch for someone he met online," he said.

"That person he met online turned out to be an FBI informant and Neil said, 'I don't know that guy'.

"And so we see that play out time and time again."

Textbook Islamic State recruitment

It is alleged the plotters had received instructions on making a pressure cooker bomb from an English Islamic State operative and that possible targets included the Statue of Liberty and Times Square.

Seamus Hughes said it was right out of the Islamic State textbook for attacks in the West.

"The Islamic State uses essentially two different approaches for attack planning," he said.

"One is individuals who come to Syria and Iraq. They're trained up. They learn how to use explosives and guns and they're sent back to commit attacks.

"But they're much more likely to rely on what we call virtual planners or virtual plots.

"These are these hybrid approaches where individuals in Raqqa, Syria, are systematically reaching out to Westerners and encouraging attacks and providing them with the tools they need to commit it."

Saleh was arrested in 2015 after charging at an FBI officer while armed with a knife.

He and another man, Fareed Mumuni, have pleaded guilty to the terror charges.

The documents show prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 53 years imprisonment for Saleh and 85 years for Mumuni.

Prakash could be further involved

Mr Hughes said it may take years to determine the full number of plots Prakash was involved in.

Prakash is currently in jail in Turkey and the Australian Government has sought his extradition.

"Neil's waiting for extradition and we've seen that play out with a number of Westerners ... the so-called caliphate has fallen, these individuals are fleeing to Turkey, they're getting picked up by Turkish officials," Mr Hughes said.

"We've seen a number of cases in Europe where European officials said, 'We don't want our guys back'. They go into terrorist organisations and it gets very messy, very quickly.

"It's one thing to know the guy was in ISIS. It's another thing to prove the guy was in ISIS through the court of law and so they have this weird limbo happening right now."