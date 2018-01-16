Papua New Guinea police crack down on drinking after officer-on-officer shooting

Updated 16 January 2018, 20:00 AEDT

Officers involved will be forced to march together this weekend to repair relations. (Credit: ABC)

Senior police in Papua New Guinea have promised to discipline officers who fired shots into a Port Moresby police barracks in retaliation for an assault on a man in their unit.

Key points: Members of a heavily-armed unit fired into the dog squad's barracks

It was not clear if anyone was injured in the attack

Senior police indicated alcohol was to blame for the violence

Acting Commissioner Jim Andrews said officers from one of the heavily-armed mobile squads fired their weapons into the dog unit's barracks at the police training college in Port Moresby.

"Some members of Mobile Squad 2 … went to the dog unit barracks at Bomana on January 15 and discharged gunshots, claiming that one of their colleagues was assaulted by members of the police dog unit," he said.

"This operational matter was quickly brought under control by respective senior officers who took charge of the situation and persuaded the disputing parties to return to their barracks."

It was not clear if anyone was injured in the attack.

Acting Commissioner Andrews indicated alcohol was to blame, and has ordered unit commanders to crack down on drinking within police accommodation.

"Alcohol-related abuses by members of the constabulary and their families or friends within the barracks and other official police premises is contributing to such unethical behaviour," he said.

The Acting Commissioner also said more recruits would be assigned to the Internal Affairs Directorate to help investigate complaints and stop problem behaviour.

The men from both the mobile and dog squad units involved in the shooting incident will be forced to march together over the weekend to repair relations between the two groups.

"As part of measures taken by the constabulary management to rebuild comradeship within the organisation, a route march or exercise involving [Special Services Directorate] personnel and members of the dog unit will take place this weekend," Acting Commissioner Andrews said.